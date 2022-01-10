Dolphins React to Flores News

Dolphins players reacted Monday to the firing of head coach Brian Flores, three of them during a Zoom media session and others on Twitter.

Jesse Davis, Christian Wilkins and Jerome Baker all did Zoom media sessions Monday afternoon, and here is what each said:

G/T Jesse Davis: “I think it’s sad. It’s a sad feeling for everybody. Any time that happens it’s kind of unsettling, but it’s a business, and unfortunately we’re all under that circumstance as well, so you just kind of put your best foot forward, and wish everybody good luck, and move on. We all wish ‘Flo’ good luck on everything he does. He’s an awesome coach.”

DT Christian Wilkins: “The thing he preached the most, the thing that is going to stick with me in my head for forever is the mindset of ‘one day at a time, one play at a time.’ That is obviously something he was big on. That’s always something I’m going to remember, just that mindset that he instilled into all of us, instilled into me for my three years working with him which was an honor. Like I said, I think he’s a great coach and a great man and a great person. Just things like that and earning respect; you’re going to have to earn it every day. It’s a week-by-week thing in this league and he just taught me a lot, really. As a coach, he could really coach football well and like I said, I got a lot of respect for him.”

LB Jerome Baker: “I think once you get to know him and get to feel him out – he plays that ‘got to stay focused, got to – that mentality, but he’s a great guy. At the end of the day he wanted you to be the best player you could be, and that’s really what it is. Not just be the best player, but also just be the best person you can be, and that’s all you can really ask for. He truly just wanted us to do well and wanted us to just win games and be great people, and that’s unfortunate that he’s gone now.”

And here's a sampling of player reaction on Twitter:

Then Monday evening, defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander offered his appreciation for Flores.