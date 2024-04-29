Post-Draft Dolphins Offense Breakdown

The Miami Dolphins' 2024 draft class featured seven players, including four on offense.

Here's a quick look at where the Dolphins stand on offense after the first wave of free agency and the draft selections of tackle Patrick Paul, running back Jaylen Wright, and wide receivers Malik Washington and Tahj Washington.

Note that this breakdown does not include undrafted rookie free agents, whose signings usually don't become official until the eve of rookie minicamp, which this year is scheduled for May 10-11.

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACK SITUATION

On the roster (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Projected opening-day starter: Tua Tagovailoa

Breakdown: While GM Chris Grier said the Dolphins wouldn't shut the door on the idea of adding a quarterback in the draft after Round 1, it always seemed like a long shot that this would materialize. All indications have been all offseason and continue to be that the Dolphins will roll with the same three quarterbacks they had last season and will sign Tua to a contract extension at some point.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACK SITUATION

On the roster (6): Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., De'Von Achane, Chris Brooks, Salvon Ahmed, Jaylen Wright

Projected opening-day starter(s): Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane

Breakdown: The addition of Wright absolutely is exciting on some level because he provides yet another game-breaking option at the position, though one has to wonder exactly how much he'll contribute if Mostert and Achane manage to stay healthy for most of the season. The Dolphins still don't have a bona fide "power back," though Brooks showed glimpses as a rookie free agent last year he could succeed in that role. The arrival of Wright doesn't bode well for Wilson, who took a pay cut in the offseason, or Ahmed, who re-signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVER SITUATION

On the roster (10): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma, Anthony Schwartz, Braylon Sanders, Matthew Sexton, Malik Washington, Tahj Washington

Projected opening-day starters: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Breakdown: The Dolphins could use more production from any wide receiver other than Hill and Waddle, and they got two prospects who put up big numbers in college with the two Washingtons. Malik Washington clearly was the more highly rated of the two and he could have a legitimate chance at real playing time as a slot receiver as a rookie, assuming he can hold off Braxton Berrios for that role. It's also entirely possible the Dolphins could add a veteran at the position in the second wave of free agency.

DOLPHINS TIGHT END SITUATION

On the roster (5): Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith, Jody Fortson, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner

Projected opening-day starter(s): Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith

Breakdown: The idea of the Dolphins taking a tight end, such as Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders, in the 2024 draft always struck us as weird considering the addition of two receiving options (Smith, Fortson) to complement the more versatile (but less of a receiving threat) Smythe. We easily could see the Dolphins opening a few games with two tight ends because it does figure that Smythe and Smith both will get a lot of playing time. The wild card here will be Fortson and what he can accomplish after showing intriguing potential but battling injuries in Kansas City.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINE SITUATION

On the roster (12): T Terron Armstead, T Kendall Lamm, T Austin Jackson, T Patrick Paul, T Kion Smith, G isaiah Wynn, G Lester Cotton, G/T Jack Driscoll, G Robert Jones, C/G Liam Eichenberg, C/G Aaron Brewer, G Chasen Hines

Projected opening-day starters: LT Terron Armstead, LG Isaiah Wynn, C Aaron Brewer, RG Liam Eichenberg, RT Austin Jackson

Breakdown: The Dolphins were widely projected to take an offensive lineman in the 2024 draft, but it probably wasn't with Patrick Paul in mind because that's a pick for the long term and he likely won't contribute very much as a rookie. GM Chris Grier told reporters last offseason there was a lot more external concern about the state of the offensive line than there was internally, and maybe it's the same thing again this year, specifically as it applies to the right guard spot. The Dolphins very well could be comfortable with having Eichenberg, Jones and Driscoll (maybe Cotton too) battle it out for the starting job. But the possibility obviously still looks the team could add a veteran free agent (Dalton Risner perhaps?) to the mix, like the Dolphins did last year when they signed Wynn in mid-May.