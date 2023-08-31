Dolphins Add Former Patriots Starter to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins filled out their 16-player practice squad Thursday by adding eight newcomers, and one of them is a former starter for the New England Patriots.

Pass rusher Chase Winovich, a 2019 third-round pick who started 11 games for the Patriots before being traded to the Cleveland Browns last year, was added to the Dolphins' developmental unit.

Winovich, who has contributed 105 tackles, 12 sacks and one interception in the 53 NFL games he's played, is scheme-versatile and has extensive experience (667 snaps) as a core special teams contributor.

Outside linebacker happens to be a position of need for the Dolphins because Miami decided to release Malik Reed earlier this week and is using Andrew Van Ginkel at both outside and inside linebacker.

Cameron Goode, a 2022 seventh-round pick, also was signed to Miami's practice squad this week, filling out the outside linebacker unit that features Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Emmanuel Ogbah as the front-line players.

Winovich, who spent most of last season on Cleveland's injured reserve list because of a troublesome hamstring injury he suffered in September, isn't the only veteran player added to the practice squad who can help Miami's special teams unit.

Safety Joshua Kalu, who spent training camp with the Washington Commanders but didn't make the 53-man roster, is viewed as a strong special teams contributor.

He's played in 44 NFL games with five starts for the Tennessee Titans since joining the league in 2018. Kalu has contributed 68 tackles and one interception in his 624 defensive snaps. He's played 711 special teams in his NFL career.

Miami also signed defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence, a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, who has played in 25 career games with 13 starts, totaling 30 tackles (21 solo) and one forced fumble. He joins Da'Shawn Hand and Randy Charlton as the defensive linemen on Miami's practice squad. Hand and Charlton were among the eight players signed to that unit Wednesday.

Linebacker Alexander Johnson, who was a late addition to training camp, and cornerback Ethan Bonner, an undrafted rookie from Stanford, are the final two defensive players on the practice squad.

Dolphins gain offensive line help

Dolphins added rookie offensive tackle James Tunstall, who spent training camp with the Dolphins this summer, and guard Chasen Hines, a former LSU offensive lineman selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft who was in camp with the New England Patriots.

One interesting nugget about Hines is that he began his career at LSU as a defensive lineman before being moved to the offensive line.

Center Alama Uluave, a former San Diego State standout who spent all of training camp in Miami, is the third offensive lineman on the practice squad.

Dolphins add two tight ends to practice squad

Nick Bowers, a former Penn State standout, joined Tanner Conner as the two tight ends on the practice squad.

Bowers spent the 2022 season on Cincinnati's practice squad and was with the Bengals this past offseason and training camp. He's played in five NFL games going back to the 2021 season with the Raiders.

Darrynton Evans, a tailback the Tennessee Titans selected in the third round of the 2020 draft, joined the team Thursday.

Evans gained 120 yards on 30 carries he's had for the Titans and Bears the past three seasons. He's served as a kickoff returner in the first two years of his career.

And receiver Raleigh Webb rounds out the practice squad newcomers. Webb, a former Citadel standout who played in 12 games for two different teams (Baltimore and New England) as a rookie last season, and Braylon Sanders, who spent most of last season on Miami's practice squad, are the receivers on Miami's practice squad.