Dolphins Have Second Preseason Game on Live National TV

The Miami Dolphins will have two of their three preseason games shown live on national television, with NFL Network releasing its slate Monday.

The Dolphins' preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 14 will be among the 23 games televised live by NFL Network ahead of the 2021 regular season. The game at Soldier Field, which will kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern time, will follow two days of joint practices between the Dolphins and the Bears.

The other Dolphins preseason game to be televised live on national television is the finale at Cincinnati on Aug. 29 that will be shown on CBS and will feature the two quarterbacks selected among the top five picks of the 2020 NFL draft — the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and the Bengals' Joe Burrow.

The Dolphins' other preseason game, against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium, is scheduled for Aug. 21 and also will follow joint practices.

Here is the complete NFL Network 2021 live preseason schedule:

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 12

7:30 PM ET – Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots

Friday, August 13

7:00 PM ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

10:00 PM ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Saturday, August 14

1:00 PM ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears

4:00 PM ET – Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

7:00 PM ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

10:00 PM ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, August 15

1:00 PM ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 19

7:30 PM ET – New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Friday, August 20

8:00 PM ET – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team

Saturday, August 21

1:00 PM ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

4:25 PM ET – New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

7:30 PM ET – Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

10:00 PM ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, August 22

1:00 PM ET – New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns

7:30 PM ET – San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

WEEK 3

Friday, August 27

8:00 PM ET – Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, August 28

1:00 PM ET – Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

7:00 PM ET – Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

10:00 PM ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, August 29

1:00 PM ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys

4:00 PM ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

6:00 PM ET – New England Patriots vs. New York Giants