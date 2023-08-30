The two veterans were released Tuesday when the roster was pared to 53 players

The Miami Dolphins released cornerback Parry Nickerson despite his impressive performance in training camp and the preseason, but that was just a matter of roster manipulation.

As proof, the Dolphins have re-signed Nickerson to the active roster, according to multiple reports.

The Dolphins also are bringing back veteran tight end Tyler Kroft in a move that should have been anticipated.

Miami had only two tight ends on its 53-man roster after it made its Tuesday transactions and it's practically unfathomable to go into a game (or a season) with that number of tight ends.

Kroft joins Durham Smythe and rookie free agent Julian Hill at that position.

TWO PLAYERS HEADED FOR INJURED RESERVE

Kroft and Nickerson will replace on the active roster two players headed for injured, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and offensive lineman Robert Jones, who needed to be on the initial 53-man roster so they can return after a minimum of four games.

As a reminder, teams can designate players to return from IR eight times during the season. A player can be designated more than once, but he'll count against the eight-time maximum each time.

Along with Ramsey, the other cornerbacks on the first 53-man roster were Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, rookie second-round pick Cam Smith and trade acquisition Kelvin Joseph.

Nickerson led the Dolphins in the preseason in passes defensed with three, carrying over his impressive showing in practices. He's likely to start the season as the top backup to Kohou in the slot and could even give the Dolphins the option of starting Kohou outside in nickel situations and having him in the slot.

The fact that Nickerson practiced on cutdown day, rare for players getting cut even if the practice takes place before the 4 p.m. deadline to get to the roster limit, should have been a sign he would be back.

After bouncing on an off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in 2022, Nickerson signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Dolphins on Aug. 7.

THE SCOUTING REPORT ON PARRY NICKERSON

Nickerson was selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft after playing at Tulane, where he had two seasons with six interceptions and another with four.

What Nickerson always had going for him is speed, as his 4.32 in the 40-yard dash tied for fastest time among cornerbacks at the 2018 combine and his athletic overall score ranked second in that position.

Nickerson joins the Dolphins after playing 25 games the past four seasons with four different teams. He played in all 16 games for the Jets in 2018, with two starts, but his passer rating allowed when targeted (per Pro Football Reference) was an unsightly 114.5.

He has seen action on defense in only two games since then and spent the 2022 season on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad after being released in August.

Nickerson (5-10, 182) primarily is a slot corner, a position where the Dolphins' depth is a bit of a question mark at this time because Nik Needham is on PUP and has yet to be cleared for training camp.