Dolphins-Related Combine Soundbites

Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey and Ndamukong Suh were among the Miami Dolphins players, current and former, who came up during prospect interviews in Indianapolis

With the 2024 scouting combine wrapped up Monday with the final group of prospects leaving Indianapolis, we look back at some of the media comments from GM, coaches and prospects that involved directly or indirectly the Miami Dolphins.

In this collection, you'll find references to Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips, along with a couple of former Dolphins players.

WORTHY LOOKING FOR TYREEK

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy came up with the on-field highlight of the combine — other than perhaps Joe Milton's borderline effortless 73-yard dime — when he set a combine record by running the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds.

Before his record-setting run, he had been asked about the idea of racing Tyreek Hill.

"That would be somebody that I definitely kinda challenge me," Worthy said. "A big challenge."

Hill, who commented on Worthy's run on Twitter, didn't take part in the 2016 combine but he was timed at 4.29 at his Pro Day.

REFLECTIONS OF RAMSEY

Kool-Aid McKinstry not only was in contention for coolest name of any prospect at the combine, he's also one of two highly rated Alabama cornerbacks.

When it comes to which NFL players he models his game after, McKinstry maybe not surprisingly mentioned former Bama cornerback and current Denver Broncos standout Patrick Surtain II, but then added Jalen Ramsey.

"I want to say I really want to be like no one, always just kind of want to be myself but a couple guys that I do like to watch in the the lead is Pat Surtain and Jalen Ramsey," McKinstry said. "Those guys, I like to watch if I was to watch anyone.

"Me and Pat Surtain, we kind of came up in the same system. So I feel like we have similar games. We kind of play a lot with buff and run, and also just being able to play press build and playing zone. I love the way Jalen Ramsey plays all over. He's just a playmaker, whether he's in nickel, whether he's at corner, just making plays, making tackles, being physical, just his game style."

TURNER AND THE DOLPHINS PASS RUSHERS

Another highly touted Alabama prospect is edge defender Dallas Turner, and he played his high school football at powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.

As such, he'd love to play for the Dolphins, although they'd likely have to trade up in the first round for a chance to select him.

Turner listed as bunch of NFL stars for who he's modeled his game after, that included his share of Dolphins players.

"I watch a lot of people," he said. "I take a lot of bits and pieces for how they play and kind of mold it to my own. Danielle Hunter, Khalil Mack, Nick Bosa, Trey Hendrickson, and a lot of the dudes from the Dolphins, so like Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and (Andrew) Van Ginkel."

SHADES OF SUH?

T'Vondre Sweat of Texas made news for his sheer size but his ability to move well after he came in at 366 pounds.

He's somebody who could interest the Dolphins for the middle of their defensive line, and he mentioned a former Miami star among those he models his game after, with Ndamukong Suh joining his list along with Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox.

A LITTLE HELP FROM HIS FRIEND

Oregon defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, meanwhile, mentioned a former Dolphins player in terms of who helped him get ready for the combine.

That player was Dolphins 2020 fifth-round pick Jason Strowbridge, who played eight games for Miami as a rookie but has been out of the NFL since the Dolphins released him from their practice squad in 2021.

Dorlus, who is projected a second-day pick in the 2024 draft, followed Strowbridge at Deerfield Beach High in South Florida.

“Jason Strowbridge went to North Carolina. Was a great dude, came out of Deerfield and talked to him a lot," Dorlus said. "I feel like he was a player that when I was growing up, I wanted to try model game against him the physicality, his athleticism, the way he moves on the D-line.”

Some GM and head coach comments about new and former Dolphins coaches:

Nick Sirianni, head coach, Philadelphia Eagles on hiring former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio: "We’re looking forward to that experience that Vic will provide. Vic’s a great play-caller. He’s done it for a very long time. At a high level. Really excited for that experience that we’ve had. I think it’s important that Vic had some of his guys that he’s worked with before and know his system and know the things he requires. There’s a reason why there’s some change there on the defensive side."

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, GM Minnesota Vikings on former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' first year as the team's defensive coordinator: “Early in the season, we were figuring out who we were, what was our identity? We had a new coordinator who I think did an incredible job and then middle of the year we played some really good football without Marcus Davenport, who was unfortunately injured. We found a way to play but as you get later in the season, teams adjust and evolve and adapt. Eventually we just ran out of depth."

Eric DeCosta, GM, Baltimore Ravens on new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver: “When we drafted Anthony back in 2002 – second-round pick, Notre Dame – I was the Midwest scout back then, so I knew a lot about Anthony back then. Back then, he was ‘Tony.’ But had a tremendous respect for him as a player. We drafted Ed Reed with our first pick, and then Anthony Weaver was our second. He was our second-round pick. Mike Nolan was our defensive coordinator, and our defense was pretty darn good that year – surprisingly pretty good. I knew he would be a great coach, because of the way he carries himself, his ability as a leader, his mentality – his grinder mentality – the way that he carries himself every day, his work ethic and the way that he would relate to the players. And so, we brought him back. It was great to have him the last couple of years as our D-line coach and assistant head coach. I feel that he’s going to be a head coach someday. I mean, it’s right there for him. He’s going to do a remarkable job, I think, down in Miami. The players are going to love him, the community is going to love him. That defense is going to be fast and furious, and I think he’ll be a head coach before you know it.”