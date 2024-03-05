Releasing Jerome Baker puts inside linebacker among the top needs for the Miami Dolphins heading into the start of free agency

The Miami Dolphins cap crisis has cost the franchise yet another homegrown talent, and multi-year starter.

The Dolphins released inside linebacker Jerome Baker, a six-year starter who had led the franchise in tackles multiple seasons.

The move, which was made to help Dolphins clear $31 million in cap space so Miami can become cap-compliant by the March 13 deadline, coincides with Miami releasing Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard (who will be designated a June 1 release), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Keion Crossen.

Baker's release clears an additional $9.8 million in cap space. Pair that with Crossen's release, which also occurred Tuesday, saving the team $3 million, and the Dolphins are roughly $18.2 million away from being cap-compliant.

It's possible that more cuts (tailback Jeff Wilson Jr. is a prime target) and some contract extensions and deal restructures could ease some of the Dolphins' financial burden headed into the 2024 offseason.

Dolphins need more cap space to sign free agents

However, that doesn't account for the cap space needed to re-sign some of the team's own free agents — talents like defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, pass rusher Andrew Van Ginkel and offensive linemen Robert Hunt, Kendall Lamm and Isaiah Wynn — or pursuing veteran players who would help fill roster voids.

Baker's release wasn't a surprise, and it's something that he and his camp have been prepared for. Baker's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, discussed a contract restructuring with the Dolphins at the NFL Combine, but both sides failed to come to terms on a new deal.

The door likely hasn't been closed on a possible return to Miami for Baker, but the former Ohio State standout likely will see what kind of deal he can get on the free agent market. This will be his first run in free agency.

Players released don't have to wait for the start of free agency to land a new contract, and there are 13 teams with more than $40 million in cap space this offseason.

Baker started 82 games for the Dolphins, and has has been a solid starter since day one, reaching 100 tackles in three of his six seasons. He's also been durable, having never missed a game before he was sidelined twice in 2023 (first by a knee injury and then by his wrist injury in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills when he continued playing for a while despite having suffered a broken bone).

Who could replace Baker as Miami's starter?

With Baker potentially gone, the Dolphins seemingly will be in the market for a proven veteran inside linebacker to replace him unless the team feels Duke Riley, a core special teams contributor throughout his career, is capable of starting next to David Long Jr. for an entire season.

Miami's linebacker depth is tragically bad because Channing Tindall, a 2022 third-round pick, showed no signs of being able to contribute on defense the past two seasons and there isn't another inside linebacker on the roster.

New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who comes from the Baltimore Ravens, might also want a different style of inside linebacker.

Patrick Queen's history with Weaver in Baltimore could be something to keep an eye on because he's an unrestricted free agent.

Tampa Bay's Devin White and Lavonte David, a South Florida native the Dolphins have pursued multiple times, Seattle's Bobby Wagner, Buffalo's Tyrel Dodson, and Philadelphia's Shaq Leonard are some of the other top free agent inside linebacker talents available.