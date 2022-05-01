Dolphins UDFA Scouting Reports

Breaking down the rookies the Miami Dolphins landed after the 2022 NFL draft

With the 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up, the Miami Dolphins have turned their attention to signing undrafted free agents.

The Dolphins are hoping these players can help round out a rookie class that includes their selections of Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (drafted at pick 102), Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (drafted at pick 125), California outside linebacker Cameron Goode (drafted at pick 225), and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (drafted at pick 248).

Here is a brief breakdown and quick scouting report on the rookies the Dolphins picked up after the draft Saturday.

Verone McKinley III, defensive back, Oregon

McKinley was a two-year starter for the Ducks defense and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back. He finished tied for the FBS lead with six interceptions in 2021, and he recorded six pass breakups.

The 5-10, 198-pound safety projects best as a potential slot cornerback with the versatility to play in deep zones in a cover-two heavy scheme. He’s smart and has a nose for turnovers, but he’s small and doesn’t have blazing speed.

Miami’s safety room is pretty full, but McKinley’s ability to play in the slot or on special teams might give him a chance to make the roster.

Kellen Diesch, offensive tackle, Arizona State

Diesch spent four seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Arizona State as a graduate transfer before the 2020 season. He then proceeded to lock down the starting left tackle spot, starting in 19 straight games.

Diesch has a reputation as an athletic offensive tackle who is capable of pulling out into space in the running game and handling speed rushers in the passing game. His NFL combine numbers back up his pedigree as he recorded 4.89 40-yard dash and 4.43 20-yard shuttle.

The 6-7, 301-pound offensive lineman only has 32¼-inch arms, meaning he might be better off playing inside for the Dolphins. His athletic ability makes him a perfect scheme fit for new head coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme.

ZaQuandre White, running back, South Carolina

White spent two seasons with the Gamecocks after transferring from junior college before the 2020 season. Before that, he played linebacker at Florida State for two seasons. He served as a rotational back for South Carolina, and he recorded 583 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns this past season.

The 6-foot, 206-pound running back is an explosive player capable of planting his foot in the ground and jetting upfield to create big plays. He profiles as a potential third running back in a rotation with more experienced running backs. White is still learning to follow his blocks and to execute certain rushing concepts correctly.

Blaise Andries, offensive lineman, Minnesota

Andries was a mainstay on the Golden Gophers offensive line, starting in all 46 games he played. He’s also incredibly versatile as he’s got experience starting at every spot on the offensive line besides center.

The 6-6, 308-pound offensive lineman does his best work in the running game. He understands how to win positioning early in reps and has enough power to move defensive linemen off their spots.

His extensive experience playing multiple positions could make him an important backup for a Dolphins team that has dealt with injuries on their offensive line in recent seasons.

Elijah Hamilton, defensive back, Louisiana Tech

Hamilton spent four seasons at Vanderbilt, where he appeared in 41 games and was named a team captain before transferring to Louisiana Tech. He finished the 2021 season with 23 total tackles and one pass breakup.

The 6-2, 205-pound cornerback has good speed and size to play on the outside in the NFL.

Ty Clary, offensive lineman, Arkansas

Clary has started in the majority of the Razorbacks’ games since stepping onto campus as a freshman in 2017, including seven starts this past season. He’s got experience playing both guard and center.

Clary is known as a smart offensive lineman who understands how to win with leverage in the running game.

Tommy Heatherly, punter, Florida International

Heatherly spent three seasons as the Panthers' primary punter after transferring from junior college before the 2019 season. He recorded 21 kicks inside the 20-yard line and 27 punts more than 50 yards.

Heatherly finished 2021 with a 47.1 yard average per punt, which helped him earn the C-USA Special Teams Player of the Year. He figures to be a long shot to win the punting job after the Dolphins signed veteran Thomas Morstead as a free agent.

Kader Kohou, defensive back, Texas A&M-Commerce

Kohou played in at least 11 games every season since 2017 for the Lions. He finished with 24 total tackles and six pass breakups in 2021 and earned an invite to the 2021 Hula Bowl.

The 5 -11 was named the 2021 Lone Star Conference Defensive Back of the Year. He runs a 4.5 40-yard dash.

Jordan Williams, defensive tackle, Virginia Tech

Williams spent three seasons as a rotational member of the Clemson Tigers defensive line before transferring to Virginia Tech this past season. He played in 12 games in 2021 and recorded 33 tackles, four for tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

The 6-5, 285-pound defensive lineman is a good athlete with the quickness to penetrate against the run, but his body type might make it difficult for him to find a long-term role in the NFL, according to NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein.

Dante Collinelli is the director of scouting for BlueChip Scouting.