Help is on the way for the Miami Dolphins' injury-riddled running back group.

Rookie Chris Brooks was back at practice Wednesday, signaling he was designated to return from injured reserve.

The Dolphins now will have 21 days to activate Brooks or keep him on IR for the rest of the season, though it's difficult to envision the latter happening.

Brooks has been on injured reserve he went late in the Week 6 victory against the Carolina Panthers and has been eligible to come off IR since last week.

INJURY ISSUES AT RUNNING BACK

Brooks' return comes at a time when the Dolphins have some issues at running back, with De'Von Achane being kept out of the Jets game Friday after aggravating a knee injury in his return from IR and with Raheem Mostert also dealing with injuries.

Mostert has been a regular on the injury report, he was seen on "Hard Knocks" near the end of the second episode in the trainer's room when Jaelan Phillips walked in, and then he left practice early Wednesday during the portion open to the media.

Already, the Dolphins have lost Salvon Ahmed for the season with a foot injury.

Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and practice squad elevation Darrynton Evans got carries against the Jets on Friday.

Brooks has gained 94 yards on 15 carries in six games this season after making the team as an undrafted free agent out of BYU, and he also has played 71 snaps on special teams.

KEY PLAYERS MISSING PRACTICE

While Brooks was back, several prominent players were not spotted during the open portion of Dolphins practice Wednesday.

Topping the list was WR Tyreek Hill, and he was joined by tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm, tight end Durham Smythe, and safety Jevon Holland.

Achane was spotted at practice, as was guard Robert Hunt, who has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.