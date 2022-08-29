Dolphins Roster Tracker: Keeping Up With All The Moves

Now that the preseason is over, ending for the Miami Dolphins with a 48-10 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium, it's time for the business of getting down to the 53-player roster limit.

Each team must get there by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and we'll be keeping a running tab of the Dolphins transactions, which began Monday afternoon.

SANU'S SWAN SONG

The signing of veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu right before the start of training camp seemed odd given the large number of quality wide receivers on the roster and the fact that Sanu's best days clearly are behind him.

But Sanu was brought up aboard nonetheless, reunited with head coach Mike McDaniel after their season together in San Francisco last year.

Sanu never made much of an impact in training camp and was listed fourth at one of the two wide receiver spots on the depth chart.

The question now is whether this will mark the end of Sanu's career after 10 NFL seasons.

DOAKS DONE

The first player to be removed from the 53-man roster after the preseason finale, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, was running back Gerrid Doaks.

The 2021 seventh-round pick from Cincinnati spent all of his rookie season on the practice squad, though he never was activated for a regular season game.

With the numbers at running back for the Dolphins, Doaks never really had much of a chance to land a roster spot — he was third on the depth chart at one of the two running back spots behind Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel — though he would seem like a logical candidate to return to the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.