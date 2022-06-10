Holland 'Always on the Uphill Battle'

After a standout rookie season, Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland is focused on developing his professionalism along with his on-the-field play.

“I think it was just my overall development as a professional,” Holland said. “Things will come in practice and as things start to speed up — tackling angles to the ball, and things like that. But for me, conducting myself as more of a professional was probably most of it. That was really me, honestly. (The coaching staff) has supported me and pushed me in that direction regardless of what it is. It’s mostly just me focusing that push into a specific area.”

The former Oregon Ducks safety burst onto the scene last season contributing 69 total tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defended, three tackles for loss, 16 pressures, and 2.5 sacks in 13 starts.

A lot of successful NFL players take a significant jump in play during their second season, but Holland is more concerned with consistent improvement over multiple seasons.

“I haven’t really gotten to year two yet, so I can’t really tell you that,” Holland said. “But I feel like it’s important, yeah. I feel like every year you have to improve. I don’t know what year it is that I’ll stop getting better every year and I’ll be the best I can be, but right now I’m always on the uphill battle.”

HOLLAND'S IMPRESSIVE ROOKIE SEASON

Holland’s overall PFF grade of 84.6 ranked fourth among NFL safeties while his coverage grade of 87.7 ranked third. Those grades are even more impressive considering what Holland’s role in Miami’s defense is.

Holland spends a lot of time as the team’s lone deep safety in Cover 1 looks, meaning he’s responsible for stopping big plays across the entire field.

Any player taking that many snaps as a single-high deep safety must be responsible and professional because they are the last line of defense, which is why it’s surprising Holland says that’s where he needs to improve.

Holland doesn’t feel he wasn’t professional last season; he just wants to be more professional this coming season since he’s a little older.

“I just feel like I’m getting older,” Holland said. “I’m 22 now, getting up there in age. I just feel like I’m getting older, so I should just conduct myself in a little bit more of a mature manner even though it’s already seeming that way.”

HOLLAND GROWING INTO LEADER

Holland also mentioned he’s become more comfortable as a leader and is willing to correct mistakes made by his teammates if he feels like he can help.

The single-high safety position also requires a lot of mental processing and the ability to adapt to what the offense is doing quickly.

Holland is hoping all the experience he gained last season, and his work during this offseason’s OTAs will help him play faster this season.

“I’m already a year into the league, so things start to slow down, just as it did as I started playing more,” Holland said. “Yeah, just reacting more is definitely a lot easier. But that’s how college was, from freshman year to sophomore year. You get in there, you’re comfortable, you have your own swag, your own atmosphere. Things start to slow down as you get into it.”

Holland is essential to Miami’s defense duplicating the success it had during the second half of the 2021 season when the Dolphins gave up more than 20 points just three times and held teams to 10 or fewer points five times.

One of Holland’s best games of the season came in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded a season-high six quarterback pressures and allowed just six receiving yards on four targets.

The Dolphins are returning all of their starters on defense from last season, and Holland knows it will help them start off playing as they did at the end of last season.

“I feel like as a collective, as a whole defense, it’s amazing that we are all back in one area,” Holland said. “That’s really important and it’s rare, honestly, to have everybody in the group back. I’m excited. It’s comfortable in the room. Everybody knows each other. Now that we are going through all these activities and practice and adversity, you get more and more wound together as a group.”