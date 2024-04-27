National Grades on Dolphins Second-Round Pick Patrick Paul

The draft grades are in for the Miami Dolphins second-round selection, University of Houston left tackle Patrick Paul, and they offered a pretty wide range.

Yahoo Sports (Charles McDonald): "The Dolphins needed to continue bolstering their offensive line and they got a potential decade-long starter in Paul. Paul is a big-bodied freak athlete who has real potential to be a good player in the NFL. Love this." Grade: A

USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz): "Not a bad landing spot for a pass protector who looks to be somewhat of a project. The 6-7, 331-pounder can take pointers from Terron Armstead for a year before taking over for him as the starter at left tackle." Grade: B

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso): "Strange fit because this is one of the least mobile blockers in the class. Mike McDaniel typically prioritizes athleticism along his offensive line. Absolutely enormous with supreme length. Hand placement is very inconsistent. Gets outside the shoulder pads. Very experienced. Hits on a need." Grade: C-

The Athletic: "This is a solid pick, with tons of upside. At Houston, Paul started 44 games at left tackle, and he has the size (6-7, 331) and massive arms (36 1/4 inches, 86-inch wingspan) to develop into that position in the NFL. Paul could become Terron Armstead’s replacement, perhaps as soon as this fall." Grade: B+

The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer): "Paul stood out in the process for his massive blocking frame packed with power, but there’s lot to sharpen regarding his quickness and technique to hold up as a regular pass-protector. He’s a little bit of a project behind Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson." Grade: C



Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson): Offensive line was a need for the Dolphins coming into the 2024 NFL Draft, so it isn’t a surprise to see them select an offensive tackle in the second round. However, with guys like BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia still on the board, it is a surprise to hear Patrick Paul’s name called at this spot. The Houston Cougar is the 130th overall ranked prospect on the PFN Big Board, with five tackles above him still waiting to be selected. On the positive side, Paul has all the measurables you look for in a top-tier tackle, with the optimum size and length to be a blindside protector in the NFL. He’s extremely raw at this moment in his career, and will require development, especially if he’s been selected to be the long-term replacement for Terron Armstead. It will take time to get him to starter level; does Miami have that time? Grade: C+

Pro Football Focus: "Miami selected a potential heir to Terron Armstead in Houston‘s Patrick Paul. Paul has terrific length and movement skills. He led all FBS tackles in 2023 with a 91.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. Pass protection is at a premium with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, so this is a significant move for the Dolphins’ offense." Grade: Average

The 33rd Team (Ian Valentino): "Miami opted against going for a more athletic blocker who fits their zone running game. Patrick Paul is strong but is a clunky mover. Miami still needs help at guard, while Paul likely serves as a backup this year." Grade: C-



