Dolphins Interviewing Internal DC Candidates

The Miami Dolphins are looking for a replacement for Vic Fangio

The Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator search entered its first full week Monday, and the first in-house candidates have been identified.

The Dolphins already have interviewed linebackers coach Anthony Campanile for the position and also will be interviewing outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Campanile interviewed for the DC job last offseason before the Dolphins hired Vic Fangio and Mike McDaniel retained him from the previous staff after replacing Brian Flores as head coach in 2022.

Campanile has interviewed this offseason for the DC opening for the New York Giants.

Slowik has been with the Dolphins for two seasons after being brought on the staff by head coach Mike McDaniel. He served as a senior defensive assistant in 2022 before being moved to outside linebackers coach this season.

Slowik comes from a coaching family. His father Bob is a longtime NFL assistant now coaching in the Canadian Football League and his brother Bobby is the highly regarded offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans.

Ryan Slowik has never been a defensive coordinator at the NFL level.. He was a defensive assistant for the Denver Broncos in 2005 when Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel began his NFL journey as a coaching assistant on that staff.

Another logical in-house candidate for the Dolphins would be Renaldo Hill.

Hill, a former Dolphins defensive back and two-time member of the coaching staff, returned to Miami last year to serving as passing game coordinator/secondary coach. What's important to remember is that Hill is a Fangio disciple and he joined the Dolphins after being the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021-22.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR REVOLVING DOOR

Whoever succeeds Fangio will become the third defensive coordinator in three years for the Dolphins and the seventh over a 10-year span.

Fangio also became the third Dolphins defensive coordinator to be one-and-done since the start of the 2016 season.

Vance Joseph was DC in 2016 before leaving to become head coach of the Denver Broncos; Patrick Graham was DC in 2019 before leaving to become DC of the Giants.

Interspersed were Matt Burke in 2017-18 and Josh Boyer from 2020-22.

The Dolphins also recently had three consecutive one-and-done offensive coordinators: Chad O'Shea in 2019, Chan Gailey in 2020, and Eric Studesville/George Godsey in 2021 before Frank Smith took over in 2022.

Studesville remained on the staff as running backs coach after his one season as co-offensive coordinator.