Dolphins Should Know Where to Look for D-Linemen

A new Dolphins assistant coach worked with three of the prospects at the combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Dolphins should be in the market for interior defensive linemen this offseason regardless of what happens with Christian Wilkins, and they'll have some insider knowledge with some of the top draft prospects.

Among the changes to the Dolphins coaching staff this offseason was the hiring of Kenjyn Cotton as assistant defensive line coach, and he spent last season as a senior defensive assistant at LSU.

In that role, he worked closely with the three LSU defensive tackle prospects at the combine — Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo and Jordan Jefferson.

While none of them is considered a first-round prospect, or maybe even a likely second-round selection, any one of the three could be options for the Dolphins as they navigate the 2024 draft and Cotton's personal knowledge of those players certainly can do anything but help.

LSU D-TACKLES DO WELL AT COMBINE

The three LSU D-tackles performed well at the combine in the on-field drills, with Jefferson leading all players at his position in the bench press and Wingo doing the same in the 10-yard split.

In the vertical jump, all three of them were among the top eight performers. Wingo also was second among defensive tackle behind only Braden Fiske of Florida State in the 40-yard dash.

While the South Florida media hasn't had the chance to speak with Cotton since he was hired by the Dolphins, we did speak to both Jefferson and Smith at the combine and they had nothing but great things to say about Cotton.

"That's my guy," Smith said. "Kynjee is definitely my guy. I actually talked to him earlier and I did have a formal (interview) with Miami, but having him there would be a blessing for me just to have a familiar face in the building and just be able to have somebody to relate kind of to you early on."

Jefferson also called a Cotton "a great guy."

Smith, who is projected to be the first of the three LSU defensive tackles to get drafted, also described his meeting with the Dolphins.

"It was good," he said. "I felt like it was more of a brain test. I feel like they tested my intelligence and I liked that because I feel like I'm a very intelligent player."

THE DOLPHINS' NEED AT DEFENSIVE TACKLE

The situation with Wilkins obviously is front and center when it comes to the Dolphins' offseason decisions, but it's also important to remember that Raekwon Davis also is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 13.

That leaves Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand and Brandon Pili as the only players at the position under contract for 2024.