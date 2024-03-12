Dolphins add former Seahawks first-round pick Jordyn Brook to defense, making Miami's inside linebacker unit one of the deepest on the defense

The Miami Dolphins added the team's first big ticket free agent of 2024, signing former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks to the team's most substantial deal of the 2024 offseason.

Brooks, the Seahawks’ first-round pick in the 2020 draft, agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $30 million with the Dolphins, according to the NFL Network and other reports on Monday afternoon.

Brooks, who will turn 27 in October, agreed to a deal for almost exactly what Pro Football Focus projected as his value, since the analytical site proposed he'd receive a three-year deal worth up to $33 million.

However, the full details of the contract Miami proposed hasn't been released. The deal won't become official until Wednesday at the earliest, and Brooks must pass a physical.

Seahawks hestitated on Brooks

The Seahawks could have picked up an option on Brooks for the 2024 season at a fully guaranteed $12.72 million last spring but did not, in part because of the uncertainty over his knee and health.

Brooks set a single-season record for tackles in 2021 with 183 in his second season with the Seahawks playing weakside linebacker, and took over the middle linebacking spot in 2022 following the release of Bobby Wagner.

But Brooks suffered an ACL tear in a game on Jan. 1, 2023 at the end of a season where he produced 161 tackles, and embarked on an aggressive rehab to return.

He returned for the opening game of the 2023 season, moving back to weakside linebacker with Wagner back in the middle, and contributed 110 tackles, 4.5 sacks, forced one fumble, recovered one and pulled down one interception in the 802 defensive snaps he played in 16 games.

Last season he battled through an ankle injury late in the season, but delivered his third straight 100-plus tackle season.

In 63 games, the former Texas Tech standout posted 513 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 16 passes defended, one interception and one touchdown.

Brooks second inside linebacker added

Brooks becomes the second inside linebacker the Dolphins have added Monday, the first day of the negotiating period for free agents.

Miami also added Anthony Walker, a Miami native who played at Pace High School before going on to star at Northwestern.

During his seven-year NFL career, Walker has started 75 of the 85 games he's played, and has contributed 513 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, forced two fumbles and recovered another four.

When the deals become finalized, Brooks, Walker, David Long Jr., Duke Riley and Channing Tindall, a disappointing 2022 draft pick, will make up the Dolphins' inside linebacker room unless more changes are made.

That unit could be potentially the deepest unit on the defense, which has been gutted by free agency and waiver wire releases.

On Monday the Dolphins lost defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (Raiders), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings) and safety Brandon Jones (Broncos). Miami also released Jerome Baker, a six-year starter, to clear $9.8 million in cap space, pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, who saved $13.7 million in cap space, and will release cornerback Xavien Howard on March 13 as a June 1 release to save another $18.5 million.

That leaves the Dolphins searching for depth at defensive tackle, pass rusher to address the serious injuries Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are rehabbing, cornerback and safety.