Dolphins Sign Two Draft Picks as Rookie Minicamp Arrives

On the day they're set to begin their rookie minicamp, the Miami Dolphins announced the signing of two of their four 2022 draft picks.

The team announced Friday morning they had signed seventh-round selections Cameron Goode, an outside linebacker from Cal, and Skylar Thompson, a quarterback from Kansas State.

In the aftermath of the trades that brought Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins had only four selections in the 2022 draft and none before the third round.

The other two draft picks left to signed are third-round selection Channing Tindall, linebacker from Georgia, and fourth-round choice Erik Ezukanma, wide receiver from Texas Tech.

Because of the rookie wage scale that was implemented as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement reached in 2011, draft picks signing their first contracts really isn't a huge deal anymore because those agreements practically have become a formality.

Dolphins Rookie Minicamp

As mentioned earlier, the Dolphins will open their two-day rookie minicamp Friday and the draft picks should be joined by the team's rookie free agents possibly along with selected first-year players.

The team officially announced its rookie free agent class Friday morning, and it consisted of the 14 players earlier reported as having agreed to terms:

DB Verone McKinley III, Oregon

T Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

RB ZaQuandre White, South Carolina

OL Blaise Andries, Minnesota

DB Elijah Hamilton, Louisiana Tech

C/G Ty Clary, Arkansas

P Tommy Heatherly, Florida International

DB Kader Kohou, Texas A&M-Commerce

DT Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech

OLB Owen Carney Jr., Illinois

OLB Deandre Johnson, Miami (Fla.)

DT Ben Stille, Nebraska

WR Tanner Conner, Idaho State

WR Braylon Sanders, Mississippi

We earlier provided a scouting report on each of those 14 players, as well as an early look as the three best candidates among the UDFAs to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.