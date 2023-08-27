The defensive tackle was set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason

The Miami Dolphins' have checked off one big item on their long to-do list when it comes to contracts for their current players.

The team is signing defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a three-year contract extension worth $39 million with $20 million guaranteed, according to league sources and first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal also includes a significant bump in 2023 for Sieler, who was due to make $3.2 million in the final year of a three-year extension he signed in 2021.

Sieler has been a fixture on the Dolphins defensive line since being claimed off waivers late in the 2019 season. He has played all 50 regular season games over the past three seasons, starting 32 of them.

He made 15 starts in 2022 and finished with 70 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

At $3.2 million, Sieler pretty much was easily the most underpaid player on the roster. While his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had made clear he was looking for a new contract for Sieler, the defensive tackle attended the voluntary offseason program.

THE DOLPHINS' UNFINISHED WORK

Sieler was among three players whose contract situation became an issue, along with those of fellow defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and center Connor Williams.

Unlike Sieler, Williams decided to skip the offseason program, including the mandatory June minicamp, making Williams subject to fines — though those eventually can be rescinded by the team.

Wilkins, meanwhile, has been "holding in" since the week of the joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons. While he hasn't missed a practice or a preseason game, Wilkins has done only stretching and individual drills at practice.

Wilkins, who is scheduled to play for $10.7 million on his fifth-year option, is looking for a long-term contract extension and, while the Dolphins clearly want to keep him, the two sides haven't been able to agree on financial terms.

Other notable Dolphins players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next offseason include: T Austin Jackson, WR Braxton Berrios, G Robert Hunt, FB Alec Ingold and DT Raekwon Davis.