After failing to land Derek Burnett, the Dolphins have opted to sign veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off the Saints' practice squad

Days after losing Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending Achilles injury, the Miami Dolphins have added a 14-year veteran who has produced 94.5 sacks in his career.

After failing to land former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Derek Burnett off waivers because the Houston Texans claimed him, a league source claims the Dolphins will sign Jason Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad, which he's been a member of since Nov. 17.

Pierre-Paul's signing is contingent on him passing a team physical. But it's highly likely that he'll participate in Wednesday's practice, and might participate in Sunday's road game against the Washington Commanders.

Pierre-Paul is a two-time Super Bowl winner

Pierre-Paul, a South Florida native who was taken in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who won Super Bowls as a member of the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pierre-Paul, has recorded 631 tackles, 94.5 total sacks, pulled down five interceptions, forced 21 fumbles and recovered another 10 fumbles during his NFL career.

But the 34-year-old is in the late stages of his NFL tenure. He’s played in just one game this year for New Orleans, recording two tackles.

As a member of the Ravens last season, Pierre-Paul started 13 of the 14 games he played in and recorded 26 tackles and three sacks in 526 snaps.

Pierre-Paul is scheme diverse, but has spent the past couple of seasons as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. He'll likely be used in a rotational role, sharing the edge rusher workload with Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, and maybe Emmanuel Ogbah and Cameron Goode.

Phillips finalizing surgical approach

The Dolphins have a void to fill after losing Phillips, a three-year starter, to an Achilles injury that will require a season-ending surgical procedure that will get the former University of Miami standout placed on injured reserve later this week..

"They’ve been diligent trying to make sure they have all the information and all the different directions we can go and do what’s most comfortable for Jaelan, as well as [what's] the best thing for the Miami Dolphins football team," coach Mike McDaniel said of Phillips' surgical options.

Van Ginkel, who has contributed 42 tackles, four sacks and forced a fumble in the 446 defensive snaps he's played this season, will likely be given the first shot at replacing Phillips because he thrived as an edge rusher replacing an injured Phillips earlier this season.

The Dolphins defense, which enters this week ranked as the NFL's-seventh best unit, has the third-highest sack total in the NFL. Miami has produced 38 sacks in 11 games, which is behind only the Baltimore Ravens (47) and Buffalo Bills (41), and both those teams have played 12 games already.

"Guys are playing together, guys are playing hard. Pursuit is key," said Ogbah, who has contribute four sacks and an interception in the 153 snaps he’s played on defense in 2023. "Just balling together as a unit.”