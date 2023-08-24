Bradley Chubb has had a productive, efficient training camp.

The Miami Dolphins pass rusher has worked every day and has had a consistent training camp.

But this week, with the team simulating a regular season practice schedule, which featured the offense and defense doing some scout team work, the two-time Pro Bowl selection turned up the volume on his play.

Chubb, who the Dolphins signed to a five-year, $110 million contract after trading for him at the trade deadline last season, has been unstoppable for the past two practices.

On Wednesday he registered at least three would-be sacks, and doubled down on Thursday with at least two sacks and a couple of pressures. It's hard to say exactly how forceful he was during these sessions because the Dolphins weren't always going full speed, but it was evidence that there might be more meat on the bone with Chubb.

“It’s a great change of pace, getting a chance to kind of hone in your craft (and) better yourself,” Chubb said. “I mean, the last two weeks we were doing that as well, but it was against other competition and all that. You kind of sacrifice the ... I wouldn’t say the fundamentals just to win, but the competitive edge comes over.

“Now it’s a good chance just to really better yourself, better everybody around you and take it into Saturday full steam ahead.”

Chubb has been so dominant he’s exposed holes in Kendall Lamm’s game. That’s why he’s the top performer in today’s stock report.

Stock Up

Wide receiver Robbie Chosen - Caught three straight passes in a hurry-up drill that led the Dolphins to the red zone on a Tua Tagovailoa drive during a situational drill. And Chosen would have drawn a pass interference call on Xavien Howard in the end zone if referees were on the field. Not a bad final training camp practice for a player who is on the bubble for the 53-man roster. The decision on Chosen likely will come down to how many tailbacks and tight ends the Dolphins decide to keep, and whether the Dolphins have him higher than River Cracraft on the team's depth chart.

Left guard Isaiah Wynn - It seems as if Wynn\ is the clubhouse leader for the starting left guard spot. But injuries to Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton and Dan Feeney have played a part in this position battle, which might get settled the first week of the regular season. However, a strong performance from Wynn in the Jacksonville preseason finale could put him in the pole position.

Cornerback Eli Apple - The NFL veteran Apple, who is competing with Noah Igbinoghene to be the outside cornerback in Miami’s nickel package, has had some solid outings defending Tyreek Hill this week. During an early 11-on-11 rep he contained Hill, not allowing a touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the corner of the end zone. Apple also broke up a pass against tight end Julian Hill. A solid performance against the Jaguars might make him the clubhouse leader for the starting role.

Stock Down

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm - The eight-year veteran has been Miami’s best reserve offensive lineman, delivering solid practices up until this week. Lamm, who likely will be called on to start the season opener if Terron Armstead’s ankle issues prevent him from participating in the opener, was manhandled by Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel for the past two days. Maybe he’s working on some technique issues, or is battling an injury. But his performance has drastically dropped off.