The Miami Dolphins had quite a few standout performances in Saturday's 28-3 preseason win against the Houston Texans

Mike McDaniel has consistently talked about wanting to see how his players handle themselves when they achieve some success, and when adversity arrives.

The Miami Dolphins head coach has talked about that individual journey so much I’m starting to think he might be artificially creating those types of environments and situations for his team.

Salvon Ahmed was limited to a third-down role in Miami’s preseason loss against the Atlanta Falcons last week, a game where he watched Myles Gaskin and De’Von Achane shine in the loss.

How would Ahmed respond when his number was called?

Skylar Thompson has spent most of the past two weeks scavenging for quarterback snaps in Miami’s joint practices against the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans.

How would the 2022 seventh-round pick handle being showcased against the Texans on Friday night with few practice reps?

Interestingly enough, both players answered the call.

Take a look at how they performed in the stock report.

Stock Up

Tailback Salvon Ahmed - Ahmed had 131 yards from scrimmage, 115 of which came in the first half. He showcased his breakaway speed on a 65-yard run that justifies why the Dolphins have invested three seasons into the former Washington standout. He also caught four passes for 32 yards. Saturday’s performance, and the shoulder injury De’Von Achane suffered against the Texans, virtually ensures that Ahmed makes it onto Miami’s 53-man roster because he and Mostert are the only healthy backs who can handle a specific package of plays the offense will lean on.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson - Thompson has a reputation for being a scrappy, never-give-up type of quarterback. He’s the talent who is dangerous to count out, no matter how much the odds are stacked against him. That type of performance was put on display against the Texans on Saturday, when the former Kansas State starter completed 15 of 22 passes for 157 yards and threw three touchdown passes to pull off the victory. Thompson took some brutal hits, one of which led to him being removed from the field to undergo concussion testing, but he finished out the game and closed the lead Mike White might have held on him for the No. 2 quarterback role.

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm - It’s time the Dolphins stopped playing around and left Lamm, a seven-year veteran, on the left side, allowing him to settle in just in case Terron Armstead’s foot or ankle issues don’t heal in time for him to start the Sept 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s clear that Lamm has been Miami’s best swing tackle, which is why he was held out of last week’s preseason game and started against Houston on Saturday. His performance was solid, and hints that he remains a player with upside despite the fact he’s already 31.

Stock Down

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene - Igbinoghene has had a relatively solid camp up until this past week, where his old coverage issues began to flare up. Igbinoghene’s play recognition and ball awareness is troublesome, and makes us wonder if his presence on the field locks Vic Fangio into a specific defensive coverage. If that’s the case, then Igbinoghene needs to take a back seat to Eli Apple, whose experience as a 78-game starter and versatility should allow him to become a solid stopgap player until Jalen Ramsey is cleared to return to contact drills.

Offensive tackle Kion Smith - Smith, who has spent the past two seasons on the Dolphins practice squad, might be coming to the conclusion of his South Florida stay. His performance as the backup left tackle was a little shaky Saturday, and at this point the Dolphins need to ask themselves if the former Fayetteville State standout has more to offer. At this point the Dolphins need to see what they have in Geron Christian and rookie Ryan Hayes.