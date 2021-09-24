The Five Biggest Storylines for the Dolphins-Raiders Week 3 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will travel to Las Vegas looking to rebound from their blowout loss in their home opener

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to rebound from their embarrassing loss in their home opener when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins are 1-1 after their 35-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills, while the Raiders are 2-0 after victories against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are the five biggest storylines for the Week 3 Dolphins-Raiders game:

1. The Dolphins QB situation

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will make his first start for the Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Buffalo game with a rib injury. What the Dolphins offense will look like with Brissett is one of the great mysteries heading into this game.

2. Can the offensive line rebound?

The offensive line was left looking for answers after the debacle against Buffalo and things won't be much easier against a Raiders team featuring two outstanding pass-rushing defensive ends, Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue. The Dolphins offense needs the O-line to step up to have a chance to score points.

3. Where's Waller?

The biggest challenge defensively for the Dolphins will be trying to contain quarterback Derek Carr, who's off to a fabulous start, and the best way to accomplish that would be by taking away his favorite target, tight end Darren Waller. That's obviously easier said than done, particularly when considering that Waller had five catches for 112 yards in the Dolphins-Raiders game last year despite generally very good one-on-one coverage by safety Eric Rowe.

4. Fuller Time

After a couple of delays, wide receiver Will Fuller V is set to make his Dolphins debut against the Raiders. Fuller is back after finishing out serving his NFL suspension in Week 1 and then dealing with a personal issue in Week 2. Fuller has the skill set to become a big factor on offense, though it might take some time for him to get back to full speed after the delays and having limited practice time in training camp because of injury. At the very least, it'll be nice to see him in uniform Sunday.

5. The Alabama Speedsters

The Dolphins-Raiders matchup will feature two of the four star wide receivers at the University of Alabama who became first-round picks in the last two NFL drafts, Miami's Jaylen Waddle and Las Vegas' Henry Ruggs III. With their speed, both players have the ability to come up with a game-changing play at any time.