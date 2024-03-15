Dolphins Film Breakdown: Shaq Barrett

Breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of new Dolphins linebacker Shaquil Barrett

The Miami Dolphins are using free agency to fill many of the roster’s holes with undervalued players. That trend continued when the team agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million with former Buccaneers edge rusher Shaq Barrett.

The Dolphins had to find pass rush depth with their top rushers, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, coming off significant injuries. Additionally, the team lost Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency, as he rejoined former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in Minnesota.

Even if Phillips and Chubb were healthy, it’s hard to argue against adding more pass rush depth after last season's end. The Dolphins entered the playoffs with a collection of depth players and street free agents trying to stop the NFL’s best quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Barrett has a long track record of pass-rush production, making him a perfect fit for Miami's needs early and late in the 2024 season.

We watched Barrett’s film to determine whether he’s a good signing and how he can help the Dolphins next season.

Barrett’s Strengths

Pass Rush Pedigree

There’s something to be said about how consistently productive Barrett has been across his NFL career. He had 19.5 sacks in 2019 and 10 sacks in 2021. His three sacks in 2022 came in just eight games because he suffered a season-ending injury.

Barrett’s 4.5 sacks last season aren’t impressive, but he was still a disruptive, productive player for the Buccaneers. He forced three fumbles and recorded 56 total pressures, according to PFF.

For reference, Barrett’s 56 pressures would have ranked second among Dolphins edge rushers last season, right in front of Van Ginkel’s 53 but way behind Chubb’s 70.

That’s the type of player the Dolphins need going into the season — someone with a high floor who can steady the ship while Phillips and Chubb recover. Ideally, Barrett can also mentor some of the team’s unheralded pass rushers.

Pass Rush IQ

Pumping up Barrett’s stats is one thing, but when you watch his film, his intelligence rushing the pass stands out immediately. Barrett is an outside standup rusher who loves to attack opposing offensive linemen with speed.

He’s pretty good at timing the snap, allowing him to gain an early advantage in reps. Once he’s got an initial advantage, Barrett can win with pure speed or pass-rush moves.

He’s excellent at using his hands to create a clear path to the quarterback. He uses a good two-handed swipe and club-rip move to work his way to the quarterback.

Barrett is also powerful enough to get into the offensive lineman’s chest and push him back into the pocket. Barrett’s intelligence is so good because he knows when to use his speed and power skills.

It’s clear that he scouts offensive linemen ahead of time, which most pass rushers do. However, not all can employ those plans effectively; Barrett does.

He’s also quite good on his second and third pass rush moves. Many analysts tend to discount effort sacks when evaluating pass rushers, which is fair to an extent. Barrett doesn’t give up on reps often and will continue working his hands until he frees him.

Some quarterbacks — the bad ones, at least — like to create their own pressure with poor pocket management. Barrett will convert a few of those into sacks and pressures this season.

It’s an underrated skill for pass rushers because it’s not as impressive as winning right off the snap. Barrett can do both on tape, which should benefit the Dolphins.

Run Defense (sorta)

Barrett’s run defense is closer to average than a true strength, but he’s more than capable of playing all three downs if needed. Pass rushers with Barrett’s profile usually struggle to hold a solid edge in the running game.

That’s not the case here, as Barrett can get offensive linemen off his chest and keep running backs from getting outside. He’s technically sound and doesn’t try to do too much.

That last part is crucial for the Dolphins. This team lost its best run defender, Christian Wilkins, in free agency and likely will deploy Jordyn Brooks and David Long Jr. as inside linebackers.

Brooks and Long are good players, but they’re much better when they can roam free without dealing with contact. Keeping them clean will usually be the interior defensive line’s job, but Barrett will play a part when defending outside run concepts.

Based on his tape, Barrett should hold his own well enough in that arena.

Barrett’s Weaknesses

Coverage

This probably isn’t a surprise, but Barrett isn’t going to offer the Dolphins much if asked to drop into coverage. New Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver comes from a Ravens system that isn’t opposed to occasionally dropping on-ball rushers into coverage.

Barrett probably shouldn’t be the person dropping off this season. In coverage, Barrett just doesn’t have the quickness, instincts or speed to keep up with receivers or close zone windows.

Depending on how complex Weaver wants the defense to be, this could limit how the Dolphins use Barrett. However, if Miami is genuinely committed to having at least one outside linebacker play in space, a player with that skill set shouldn’t cost a ton.

Pairing Barrett with that type of player is an option for Miami, but it’s hardly necessary.

Lack of Upside

Our other concerns with Barrett’s profile can be summed up by his lack of upside. Barrett isn’t a versatile chess piece, and he’ll be 32 in November. Simply put, Barrett — at his best — is a rotational pass rusher who shouldn’t move around much, not a full-time starter.

Right now, it looks like Barrett will need to be a starter for at least some time next season. Phillips could be back early or before the season, but given how late Chubb suffered his injury, he might miss some time.

Putting Barrett in a full-time role at this point in his career is risky. He had his own major injury in 2022, and he’s lost a bit of his speed, especially in the open field.

He won’t suddenly regain his form from the 2019 season when he had 19.5 sacks. In reality, he’ll probably give Miami six sacks and 45 or more pressures. Those are solid numbers for a rotational player, but not someone who starts most of the season.

If the Dolphins manage his snaps correctly, and everyone returns healthy, this won’t matter. However, it’s rare when things go perfectly in the NFL.

The Bottom Line with Barrett

Barrett is an excellent role player who fills a significant need for the Dolphins. They acquired him at a reasonable price, so they shouldn’t have to rely too heavily on him. That said, he’s good enough to keep the team afloat while others get healthy.

The critical part is just managing expectations. Barrett isn’t getting any younger, and he won’t be next season the dominant player he once was in Tampa Bay.

Some cracks might start to show if he’s forced to play too much, whether because of injury or coaching preference. Overall, it’s hard to poke major holes in this deal. Barrett should be a solid player for the Dolphins this season.