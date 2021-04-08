Why WR at 6 Might Be Misguided

The Miami Dolphins need playmakers on offense, but it's debatable whether they really need to use their first pick on a wide receiver

You've heard the names by now, the most popular candidates for the Miami Dolphins to select with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The three that seem to stand out are Kyle Pitts, Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith. That's two wide receivers and one tight end, and each would make Dolphins history if selected at that spot.

Chase or Smith would become the highest-drafted wide receiver in Dolphins history, topping Ted Ginn Jr., who went ninth overall in the 2007 draft.

Pitts, for his part, would become the first tight end ever selected in the first round by the Dolphins. Since Pitts is a truly unique prospect, history doesn't really apply when it comes to considering the validity of taking him at number 6. After all, there is a reason there's some thought that the Atlanta Falcons might be considering taking him at number 4 and why we suggested he might even be an option for the Dolphins back when they had the third pick.

But Chase and Smith, no disrespect to either, are just the latest in a long line of elite wide receiver prospects who come into the draft every year.

They're also far from the only two blue-chip wide receivers available this year in what is considered a ridiculously deep class for the position.

It's why maybe, just maybe, the Dolphins should consider going to a different position with that sixth overall pick.

Yes, Chase or Smith would do wonders for the Dolphins offense and make things a lot easier for Tua Tagovailoa, but what's the relative value of a wide receiver at 6 when there should plenty of talented wide receivers available at number 18 or even at number 36 when the Dolphins make their first of two second-round selections?

This is the point where many fans will tune out, but just look at Dolphins history for an even better argument.

Do you know how many wide receivers have been selected to the Pro Bowl for the Dolphins?

The answer is eight.

Do you know how many of them were Dolphins first-round picks?

Zero. None. Zilch.

Here's the list and how they joined the Dolphins:

-- Mark Clayton, five Pro Bowls, eighth-round pick

-- Paul Warfield, five Pro Bowls, acquired in a trade

-- Mark Duper, three Pro Bowls, second-round pick

-- Jarvis Landry, three Pro Bowls, second-round pick

-- Irving Fryar, two Pro Bowls, acquired in a trade

-- Chris Chambers, one Pro Bowl, second-round pick

-- Brandon Marshall, one Pro Bowl, acquired in a trade

-- Nat Moore, one Pro Bowl, third-round pick.

The Dolphins have selected five wide receivers in the first round since the start of the common draft in 1967, starting with Randal Hill in 1991, followed by O.J. McDuffie in 1993, Yatil Green in 1997, Ginn and DeVante Parker in 2015.

Of the five, only McDuffie and Parker had a 1,000-yard season, and it was one for each.

Of course, one could argue that the Dolphins didn't pick the right receivers, but the data remains the same.

Here's another factor to consider in trying to project what the Dolphins might do with that sixth overall pick, assuming they stay put.

During his 15 years in New England (2004-18) in various capacities, Brian Flores watched the Patriots make 14 first-round selections. Not one of them was a wide receiver.

If running back is a questionable value in the first round in part because it's not difficult to find quality players at that position later on, the same certainly holds true for wide receiver.

Want proof?

Eight wide receivers were selected to the Pro Bowl last season, four in each conference.

As many of them were fifth-round picks (Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs) as first-round picks (DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Jefferson). And it's worth adding that Hopkins and Jefferson were not early first-round picks, Hopkins taken 27th in 2013 and Jefferson selected 22nd last year.

The others were second-round picks A.J. Brown, Davante Adams and D.K. Metcalf, and third-round pick Keenan Allen.

Here's a final nugget: Of the last nine wide receivers taken in the top 10 in the draft, only two of them (Amari Cooper and Mike Evans) have made the Pro Bowl. The last wide receiver taken as high as 6 was Corey Davis, taken fifth overall by Tennessee in 2017. The same Corey Davis, who signed this offseason with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent because the Titans declined to give him the fifth-year option.

So, again, maybe it might be a good idea to not so quickly assume the Dolphins will be taking a wide receiver at number 6 if Pitts isn't the choice or isn't an option.

History, both recent and not-so-recent, tell us that.