Dolphins-Titans Week 14 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 10-3 on the 2023 season when they face the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 13.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

Analysis: "The Dolphins get a Tennessee team that has yet to win on the road, while the Dolphins have yet to lose at home. Miami rolls up big offensive numbers at home against a Tennessee defense that is struggling. Look for a blowout here."

Prediction: Dolphins 38, Titans 16

Albert Breer Prediction: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Dolphins

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Dolphins

Conor Orr Prediction: Dolphins

John Pluym Prediction: Dolphins

Matt Verderame Prediction: Dolphins

Safid Deen Prediction: Dolphins 26, Titans 17

Tyler Dragon Prediction: Dolphins 31, Titans 16

Victoria Hernandez Prediction: Dolphins 32, Titans 15

Jordan Mendoza Prediction: Dolphins 36, Titans 16

Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Dolphins 31, Titans 13

Analysis: "We have two Monday Night Football offerings – and the Dolphins have been a cover machine with an offense that averages 32 points and 428.4 yards per game. Miami is 4-1 ATS at home, and the Titans are 0-6 S/U on the road. With Derrick Henry (concussion protocol) potentially out, this is a lot to ask out of Tennessee."

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Titans 19

Analysis: "It feels like the Dolphins are flying a little under the radar, yet if the season ended today, they’d be the 1-seed in the AFC. But they close the season with a brutal stretch: Cowboys at home, at Baltimore, Bills at home. I like this team quite a bit, but Miami doesn’t have a single win against a team that would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The Titans had a series of miscues in their loss to the Colts that led Mike Vrabel to fire special teams coach Craig Aukerman. Meanwhile, they’ll be without one of their best players, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, for this game. On one hand, the Dolphins have been consistently blowing out bad teams. On the other hand, Vrabel often finds ways to muddy these games up when Tennessee is a big underdog. I’ll take the points."

Prediction (against the spread): Titans +13.5 (line varies depending on outlet)

Analyis: "Monday night will feature a road team yet to win a game on the road, and a home team yet to lose at home. The Dolphins' defense leads the league in defensive EPA since cornerback Jalen Ramsey's return in Week 8. They have also allowed the third-lowest conversion percentage on third down since Week 8, while the Titans' offense has converted at the fourth-lowest rate."

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 31, Titans 19

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 30, Titans 10

Mike Florio Prediction: Dolphins 34, Titans 17

Chris Simms Prediction: Dolphins 28, Titans 13

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 30, Titans 15

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 30, Titans 14

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 33, Titans 17

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Dolphins 38, Titans 15

Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 31, Titans 14

Analysis: "If the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line can mitigate the Tennessee Titans’ front, Tua Tagovailoa could have a field day in this matchup. Tyreek Hill has reached 100 receiving yards in eight of his 12 games while going over 150 five times. Tagovailoa, Hill and Jaylen Waddle all have plus matchups. Even if the Dolphins’ offense doesn’t exceed expectations, their steadily improving defense could carry them to victory against the Titans. In Will Levis’ six starts, Tennessee has 17 or fewer points four times. The Titans are coming off an overtime loss to the Colts, which gives Miami another small advantage."

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Titans 17

Analysis: "Mike McDaniel is like that kid who has all the coolest toys but sometimes he just wants to play with his Etch A Sketch. The Dolphins have an NFL-high 10 plays of 50-plus yards this season including seven touchdowns. It’s the most such touchdowns through 12 games by any team since the 2017 Chiefs (nine). But there are games when he wants to establish the run and not take chances — maybe in preparation for the playoffs — like in wins against the Patriots and Raiders. Here’s hoping this week is one of those, plus we also have some growing confidence in Will Levis, who led not one but two potential game-winning drives in an overtime loss to the Colts last week."

Prediction (against the spread): Titans plus 13.5

Analysis: "This will be the Dolphins' first Monday night game at home since 2017 and their first meeting against Tennessee since the penultimate week of the 2021 season when their playoff hopes were shattered in a humbling 34-3 loss, but those extra motivation factors aren't needed in a mismatch such as this. The Dolphins won't even have to play a perfect game or close to it to make it four in a row because their offensive firepower is likely to give them a quick score at some point, where the Titans likely will have to labor for everything they get. Tennessee's weakness on defense is defending against the pass, and it's probably safe to predict another big outing for Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and company. On the flip side, the Dolphins pass rush should create some problems for Levis behind a line that is suspect at best. While the national media has repeated that the Dolphins have yet to beat a team with a winning record at the time of the matchup, Miami has been very impressive at handling inferior opponents without much trouble. This should be no difference."

Prediction: Dolphins 37, Titans 17