National Draft Grades for RB Jaylen Wright

The Miami Dolphins selected the speedy running back after acquiring a fourth-round pick in a trade with the Eagles

Draft grades for running back Jaylen Wright from Tennessee have come out and they all focus on one specific trait: speed.

The Dolphins traded a third-round selection to the Philadelphia Eagles for their fourth-round selection in this draft to select Wright with the 120th pick.

USA TODAY (Ayrton Ostly): "The Dolphins' pedigree for speed makes it no surprise they took Wright at this spot. He was a threat to go the distance against SEC Competition with the Volunteers. He's been compared to Jerome Ford with his scheme versatility and can work on all three downs. He could make for an impressive 1-2 combo with De'Von Achane in Miami." Grade: B+

BLEACHER REPORT (Brett Sobleski): "Game breaking speed, jump-cut ability to make defenders miss, not a liability in pass protection. Overly patient and cautious, not a powerful runner, doesn't finish runs." Grade: C+

CBS SPORTS (Chris Trapasso): "More speed to Miami's offense. Wright ran through some gaping holes at Tennessee but has high-end acceleration once he is in the open field. Elusiveness is good, not amazing. Slashing style as opposed to jump cut-back. Would've liked to see another position addressed here, but Mike McDaniel will be happy." Grade: B-

33rd TEAM (Ian Valentino): "Jaylen Wright is a talented back who produces some big plays, but he's a complimentary back. Miami moved a 2025 third-round pick to land him, and he'll be a part-time player." Grade: D

PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (Cam Mellor): "While not considered a priority need in the 2024 NFL Draft, especially given their lack of capital, landing an explosive, offensive playmaker into this Dolphins offense is exciting for Miami fans. Jaylen Wright is one of the more explosive running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class while adding value in the passing game as a physical blocker." Grade: B+

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS: "Speed is the name of the game in Miami and Wright supplies plenty of burst. His career best 91.0 PFF grade in 2023 paced all backs in the SEC after racking up over 7.4 yards per carry, the second-highest rate among Power-Five backs." Grade: Good

NFL NETWORK (Eric Edholm): "The Dolphins love speed, and Wright has plenty of it. He might be able to develop into Raheem Mostert's eventual replacement and a good compliment to De'Von Achane. Wright has a lot of tread left on his tires but must prove he can exercise better ball security to earn that role." Grade: N/A



