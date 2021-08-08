Sports Illustrated home
Long Carted Off the Practice Field

Dolphins rookie third-round pick Hunter Long sustained a leg injury during practice Sunday
The Miami Dolphins have had their normal share of minor injuries in the early portion of training camp, but they might have suffered their first significant setback of the summer.

Rookie third-round pick Hunter Long was carted off the field Sunday after he sustained a left leg injury during practice.

The tight end from Boston College was injured during a two-minute drill after catching a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett on a crossing pattern. After getting close to the sideline, Long got tangled with defensive back Nate Holley and ended up on the ground.

After being examined by trainers on the field, he was placed on a cart without putting any weight on his left leg.

The Dolphins already are missing fellow tight end Mike Gesicki, who has been out since being put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Aug. 1.

The Dolphins have five other tight ends on the roster: Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Cethan Carter, Chris Myarick and Carson Meier.

RELATED: Shaneen Explains Vaccine Position

Players who missed practice because of injuries Sunday were wide receiver Will Fuller V, safety Brandon Jones, wide receiver Albert Wilson and edge defender Jaelan Phillips.

The Dolphins placed veteran guard/tackle D.J. Fluker on injured reserve last week before he went through one practice. He began camp on PUP before being moved to IR and eventually was released off injured reserve with an injury settlement.

