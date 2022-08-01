The Top Five Dolphins Stories of the Week

Breaking down the top five stories of the week for the Miami Dolphins after they opened their 2022 training camp:

1. RAHEEM READY TO GO

Arguably the biggest news item of the week for the Dolphins came before they actually started training camp, and that came when running back Raheem Mostert revealed on Twitter that he had been cleared to practice.

Fullback Alec Ingold also being cleared after sustaining a torn ACL last November also was significant — and he was rewarded for his offseason rehab efforts by being given the orange jersey for the first practice — but the Mostert took center stage.

As a bonus, Mostert showed a great burst on one particular running play at practice Friday, with head coach Mike McDaniel pointing out the next day he clocked the fastest time by a Dolphins player based on the GPS tracking devices.

2. SANU COMES ABOARD

Signing a veteran player at the start of camp isn't unusual for the Dolphins or any other team, and this year it was wide receiver Mohamed Sanu who was added.

As McDaniel explained, Sanu was brought in for his veteran presence and there's also a lot of familiarity with the two from their time together with the Falcons and the 49ers.

Whether Sanu makes it onto the 53-man roster is questionable given the team's depth at the position, but his addition was noteworthy nonetheless.

3. GESICKI TALKS TAG

After practice Saturday, tight end Mike Gesicki spoke to reporters for the first time since the deadline passed for the Dolphins to sign him to a long-term extension, cementing the fact he'll play the 2022 season under the franchise tag for $10.9 million.

Every NFL player wants a long-term contract and the security that comes with it, so Gesicki naturally wasn't thrilled about that development.

He said all the right things about the issue during his media session, but it wasn't hard to see that he wasn't happy about his situation.

“It’s a business," Gesicki said. "The team is going to do what’s best for the team, and then you have to go out and perform and do what you do. There’s not really much else to say. I’m not a big’ complain about it, make a big deal about it’ (guy). Although it seems like the guys do get paid a lot of money, so maybe I should have. (laughter) But I’m just going to keep coming to work (and) keep doing what I’m doing.”

Gesicki said he never expected at any point that an extension would be worked out before the deadline and denied he was upset about it, providing a quick "no" to each question.

4. TUA CONNECTS WITH TYREEK

While we certainly would caution against making too big deal about it — just like we did when Tua Tagovailoa had a four-interception practice in 2021 — the 65-yard touchdown pass from Tua to Tyreek Hill at the first practice in front of fans deserves mention among the top stories of the week.

It easily was the biggest highlight of practice during the first four days of camp, and electrified the crowd at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Saturday.

More importantly, the play provided a potential preview of the kind of big play Dolphins fans hope they get to see Tua and Tyreek produce in 2022.

5. KOOCH CLOSER TO THE HALL

In news involving former Dolphins player, guard Bob Kuechenberg moved a step closer to the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 when he named among the senior finalists Monday.

On the flip side, the news was disappointing for former wide receiver Mark Clayton who was among the 17 senior semifinalists who didn't move on to the next step.

Honorable mention: Deiter goes down with foot injury ... Dolphins expect season ticket memberships to sell out ... Jaelan Phillips off to a great start at camp.