Training Camp Details Coming Into Focus

The Miami Dolphins got clarity Tuesday on some details involving training camp this summer

One day after Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman/President/CEO Tom Garfinkel indicated that the team's new practice facility at Hard Rock Stadium would be ready for the start of training camp, details emerged regarding the summer workouts.

The NFL informed teams during a call Tuesday that, for all but three teams, players would be required to report for training camp July 27, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. Pittsburgh and Dallas, who will play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, will report for camp July 21; Tampa Bay will report July 24 because it's involved in the NFL kickoff game against Dallas.

That July 27 date is 18 days before the Dolphins open their preseason schedule with a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on the afternoon of Aug. 14.

Fans are expected to be allowed to attend training camps, subject to state and local guidelines, per Pelissero, and the league is planning for league-wide practices and fan events on Saturday, July 31.

The NFL is still in discussions with the NFLPA when it comes to protocols and the proximity of fans and autographs.

Every team — except for Denver and Indianapolis — has gotten clearance to have full capacity starting in the preseason. The Dolphins had 20 percent capacity at Hard Rock Stadium last season.

Going forward, rules pertaining to face coverings and vaccinations will be determined by teams in conjunction with state and local guidelines, per NFL.com. However, as 100 percent capacity is expected at stadiums, covered seats and pod seating will be gone.

The Dolphins' one preseason home game will be Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The new training facility will mark a return to Miami-Dade County for the Dolphins, who moved from St. Thomas University to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on July 1, 1993. The move will bring the organization's football and business operations together for the first time in almost 30 years.