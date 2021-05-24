Dolphins Headed for New Practice Home

The Miami Dolphins' new practice facility will be ready for the start of training camp

The Miami Dolphins began Phase III of the offseason program at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University this week, and it looks like that will be the end for that facility.

The Dolphins' new training facility adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium is on track to be ready in time for the start of training camp at the end of July or beginning of August.

Dolphins Vice Chairman/President/CEO Tom Garfinkel indicated as such with a tweet Monday morning.

The groundbreaking ceremony on the new facility, which like the one at Nova Southeastern will feature an indoor practice field and two outdoors, took place Aug. 21, 2019.

The 217,200 square feet complex (125,000-square-foot training facility and 92,200-square-foot feet indoor field) is more than 50,000 square feet larger than the team's current facility in Davie. The Baptist Health Training Complex will house an innovation hub for new technology; virtual reality and a walkthrough space; a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy area; fuel bar; dedicated recovery area, including cryotherapy and isolation tanks; an athletic training room with expansive rehabilitation space; meeting rooms with direct access to the fields; a two-story weight room with a cardio deck; locker rooms; equipment space; dining hall; auditorium; an outdoor practice area with two full natural grass fields; full indoor practice facility; a lobby with a grand staircase; office area; press area; fan amenities; and a broadcast area.

The new training facility will mark a return to Miami-Dade County for the Dolphins, who moved from St. Thomas University to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on July 1, 1993. The move will bring the organization's football and business operations together for the first time in almost 30 years.