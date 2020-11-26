SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Tua: My Confidence Level Never Varies

Alain Poupart

One of the issues brought up in the aftermath in the benching of Tua Tagovailoa against the Denver Broncos on Sunday was whether it would have an effect on his confidence.

The Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback says it's actually a non-issue.

“Yeah, I would say my confidence level as a person, it never varies," Tagovailoa said Wednesday during his weekly Zoom media session. "It stays the same to me. And with whatever happened in the Broncos game, it was really for the benefit of the team. ... For me there's no looking behind me or to the left or to the right, it's what I can do to help our guys be successful. We have another week another opportunity to do that.”

Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 20-13 loss at Empower Field at Mile High after completing 11 of 20 passes for only 83 yards.

Tagovailoa did not have a completion longer than 13 yards against Denver and threw for less than 100 yards for the second time in four starts.

One criticism about his play that has surfaced has been a reluctance to throw into coverage and give his receivers a chance to make a tough catch, something veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick does on a regular basis.

Tagovailoa addressed that concern as well Wednesday before news of his thumb injury appeared on the Dolphins injury report.

“Well, I would say to that question, it's not me playing like I'm scared or anything," Tua said. "It's me trusting what I see. If I don't see the guy open, I'm not gonna throw it. And that's really how it's been in the games and also in practice. So it's one of those things where you'v just got to practice. You see it, you practice, get throws with guys and tight coverages and tight windows, and then you kind of dictate how you felt through that and if you didn't like it, then it won't happen in the game. That's kind of how I see it.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tua Dealing With Another Injury

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday with an injury to his left thumb

Alain Poupart

The First Dolphins-Jets Injury Report And What It Means

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was just one of five players on the team who were limited or did not practice Wednesday

Alain Poupart

Wilkins on the Way Back

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Alain Poupart

Week 12 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins dropped to the middle of the pack in most national NFL power rankings

Alain Poupart

Flores Dishes on Tua, O-line, IR players and More

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores touched on a variety of topics when he spoke to the media Wednesday morning

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 11

After the 10th game of the 2020 season, we take stock of which Miami Dolphins players are moving in the right direction and who's going the opposite way

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Notebook: Roster Move, Hootie Talks Dolphins, Tua and Flores Odds

The Miami Dolphins made some moves involving the practice squad and other assorted notes

Alain Poupart

Talking All Things Quarterback

The Miami Dolphins suddenly have a lot of questions at the quarterback position and we try to provide some answers

Alain Poupart

Zach Thomas Among Hall Semifinalists

Miami Dolphins legendary linebacker Zach Thomas was among the 25 modern-era semifinalists announced Tuesday

Alain Poupart

Gailey Looking for More Consistency From Offense

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey addressed a variety of topics in his weekly media session

Alain Poupart