Tua Dealing With Another Injury

Alain Poupart

Three days after being pulled from the Miami Dolphins' 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice with a new injury.

According to the official Dolphins injury report, Tagovailoa is dealing with an injury to his left thumb, which of course is part of his throwing hand.

Tagovailoa was listed on the injury report last week with a foot injury, though he was a full participant all week and his status was such that he didn't even get a game status designation two days before the game.

Tagovailoa was sacked six times during the game at Denver, but head coach Brian Flores said after he replaced Tagovailoa with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter that the move was not injury-related.

When he was sacked for the last time by Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, it appeared as though his right foot might have gotten twisted a little bit, though Tagovailoa quickly jogged off the field.

There were no apparent plays where he looked to have injured his thumb, and no injury to Tagovailoa was reported to the press box during the game.

The Dolphins currently have only two quarterback on the 53-man roster, though they have protected practice squad quarterback Reid Sinnett from poaching every week.

