Tyreek Hill's self-anointed title as the NFL’s fastest man is being challenged by D.K. Metcalf again.

The latest dose of smack talk between the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl receivers came from Metcalf’s recent appearance on FOX’s "Undisputed."

In Wednesday's studio sitdown, Metcalf said their handlers have talked “but we just couldn’t come to an agreement,” on a race.

“I’ve been trying to come to an agreement for two years now,” Metcalf said about a race that would donate the winner's winnings to charity. “You seen me running in a track meet. I didn’t race against no 30-year-olds. I raced against some real track and field athletes. Whenever you want to do that and hop on a track, let me know.”

TYREEK HILL'S TRACK AND FIELD WIN

Metcalf was referring to Hill running an 6.70 seconds in the 60 meters in his first track race since 2014 at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships back in March.

The time, which won the race, ranks Hill outside the top 200 men in the world this year in the event. It was six hundredths off his personal best from 2014 when he finished second at the Big 12 Indoor Championships for Oklahoma State. The world’s fastest men run between 6.40 and 6.50 seconds.

According to Metcalf, Hill wants to set their race up for July, and that’s apparently too close to the start of NFL training camp.

This latest round of baiting might motivate Hill to move up the proposed race.

“Hold him in the studio till I get there. [He’s] John Cena Jr.,” Hill responded in a tweet an hour after the "Undisputed" clip hit social media Wednesday.

According to Hill, the last time he tried to set up a race between him and Metcalf, the Seahawks receiver sent him a picture of his foot in a boot.

That was last offseason.

Metcalf clearly is looking for that smoke this offseason.

HAS METCALF BEEN DUCKING TYREEK?

In a December interview with Club Shay Shay, which is Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Hill claimed Metcalf wants to talk about racing, but keeps ducking him when it comes time to set one up.

“A lot of these guys get on TV and talk,” said Hill, who caught 119 passes and turned them into 1,710 yards and scored eight touchdowns in his first season with the Dolphins last year. “I’m the fastest player currently playing in the NFL. There’s nothing that needs to be said about that.”

Hill, whose goal is to produce 2,000 yards this season, then went on to say NFL players who believe they are faster than him can be compared to NBA players “chasing Jordan.”

He’s referring to Michael Jordan, who is recognized as the greatest player in NBA history.

“I’m not saying that I’m the GOAT,” Hill said, “but I know I’m the fastest.”