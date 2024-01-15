Howard Preparing Himself to Move on from Dolphins

Dolphins have an $18.5 million decision to make on cornerback Xavien Howard, whose potential release could alleviate some of the team's upcoming cap issues

The Miami Dolphins' longest-tenured player limped around the locker room packing up his gear and focused his energy on saying his goodbyes.

Xavien Howard clearly was focused on the future as the franchise turned the page on the 2023 season, and Howard is wise enough to know the cap-strapped Dolphins need to shake down, trade or release a few players to create salary cap space to balance the books since the franchise is $41 million over the projected salary cap.

Because Howard is slated to make $18.5 million in 2024, which includes a $3 million roster bonus, he's a prime candidate to be released since parting ways with the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback would create an identical cap savings if he were designated a June 1 release.

“I don’t know,” Howard said when asked if he’ll be back. “It’s a business. I’m in a contract year. My guaranteed (money) is up, and whatever comes I’m excited about it, no matter what happens.”

Do Dolphins have a replacement for Howard?

Keep in mind Howard has shaken the Dolphins down twice for raises that paid him as if he were a top five cornerback.

Like most established, upper-echelon players in the NFL, the 30-year-old has generally forced the team to the table when his guaranteed money has expired, and that’s the case this offseason.

Jalen Ramsey, who was named to his fifth Pro Bowl; Kader Kohou, who struggled tremendously in his second season as Miami’s nickel cornerback; and Cam Smith, the 2023 second-round pick who defensive coordinator Vic Fangio refused to play this season, are the only other cornerbacks on the season-ending 53-man roster signed for 2024.

Additionally, Eli Apple, Nik Needham, Justin Bethel are all free agents.

That means if Miami is planning to move on from Howard, the Dolphins likely need to find or develop another starter on the outside, which won’t be easy to do.

Miami's options are to either keep Howard at his present salary, ask him to restructure his deal, trade him this offseason or release him.

“It’s up in the air. At the end of the day it’s a business also. My eight years here, I’ve made the best of it. If this year is the last year and I have to say goodbye to some of the guys here I understand. It’s a part of the business,” said Howard, who couldn’t play in Miami’s final two games because of a mid-foot sprain to his left foot, which he suffered on the first play of the Ravens loss. “No matter where I go, I’m still going to do my thing.”

Would Howard take a pay cut?

When asked about potentially taking a pay cut, Howard, 30, asked a reporter if he’d take a pay cut if his employer put him in that position.

The reported said he’d decline, and Howard nodded his head in agreement.

“It’s still money at the end of the day,” said Howard, who contributed 45 tackles, 12 pass breakups and one interception in the 13 games he played this season.

While this wasn't one of Howard's better NFL seasons, he leads the NFL with 29 interceptions since 2017. Denver safety Justin Simmons and Philadelphia safety Kevin Byard are behind him with 28.

Howard's 29 career interceptions are tied for fourth in Dolphins history, and his 95 pass deflections are second-most in team history since passes defensed began being tracked in 1991.

“My eight years here I loved it. Whatever happens I’m thankful for my time,” said Howard, who had an 80.1 passer rating when opposing quarterbacks targeted his receiver this season. “My eight years here, I’ve made the best of it. No matter where I go, I’m still going to do my thing.”