The Dolphins-Broncos Week 11 Inactives and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will be at full strength when they face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and guard Solomon Kindley both will be active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Running back Matt Breida will make his return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. Breida likely will see plenty of action on offense, though we would expect rookie Salvon Ahmed to make his second consecutive start after he rushed for 85 yards against the Chargers last week.

Breida's return to the lineup will coincide with fellow running back DeAndre Washington being inactive after making his Dolphins debut last week.

Kindley has started all nine games for the Dolphins this season, though the Dolphins also used a lineup with Jesse Davis at right guard and Robert Hunt at right tackle for a good chunk of the game at Arizona.

The other Dolphins inactives will be wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., fullback Chandler Cox and tackle Adam Pankey.

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway will be active for a second consecutive game, though he's looking to make his Dolphins debut after not playing a snap against the Chargers.

Along with the members of their 53-man roster, the Dolphins also will have defensive tackle and tight end Chris Myarick in the lineup again.

Jones was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement early in the the week, while Myarick was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. He gives the Dolphins four tight ends on the roster and figures to get some snaps in obvious running situations.

Jones again should be part of the defensive tackle rotation with Raekwon Davis and Jason Strowbridge.

For Denver, the big news is that quarterback Drew Lock will be active after starting after being listed as questionable because of a rib injury.

He's also have the team's leading receiver, tight end Noah Fant, in the lineup after he also was listed as questionable Friday.

The Broncos added four players to their lineup for this game, including three practice squad elevations and tackle Elijah Wilkinson coming back from injured reserve.