Dolphins Making Moves Again

Head coach Brian Flores provided a progress report on wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Wednesday, saying he hopefully would improve in practice to give himself an opportunity to play.

Well, either Flores changed his mind, wasn't tipping his hand or Callaway had himself one great practice Wednesday because the Dolphins promoted him to the active roster late in the afternoon.

It was one of two moves the Dolphins made Wednesday; the other had defensive tackle Benito Jones being elevated for the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

This would seem to suggest the Dolphins will be without defensive tackle Christian Wilkins for a second consecutive game when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Wilkins was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last Thursday.

The move involving Callaway comes two days after he reverted to the practice squad after he didn't play a snap in the 29-21 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, which came one day after he was elevated from the practice squad for the game.

As we mentioned earlier Wednesday, there's been a lot of anticipation about what Callaway could do for the offense based on his skill set, which led to him getting drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns despite some off-the-field issues that continued in the NFL.

Callaway practiced with the Dolphins for the first time two weeks ago after the NFL lifted his suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

This is what Flores said about Callaway on Wednesday morning: "We activated him and he was up for the game, so we were ready to put him in. How the game went, he ended up not playing, so the thinking is he’s a good young player. He’s getting better on a weekly basis and hopefully he can improve in practice, in meetings and get a better feel for what we’re doing offensively and in the kicking game and give himself an opportunity to play.”

Callaway becomes the sixth wide receiver on the 53-man roster along with DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins and rookies Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Wide receiver Preston Williams currently is on injured reserve; Kirk Merritt is on the practice squad; and practice squad wide receiver Matt Cole is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.