SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

The Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Inactives and What It Means

Alain Poupart

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially is out for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, and an NFL Network report suggests it might not be the only game he'll be forced to miss with his thumb injury.

Tagovailoa was among the players the Dolphins declared inactive Sunday, shortly after NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reported that the rookie first-round pick still was experiencing pain and weakness in his left thumb.

Tagovailoa was injured in practice Wednesday, with fellow NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero indicating he jammed his thumb against a helmet.

The Dolphins' next game is against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium, following by a matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, also at Hard Rock Stadium.

With Tua out, rookie Reid Sinnett was elevated from the practice squad Saturday to serve as Fitzpatrick's backup.

Tagovailoa is one of three players who started against Denver last week who were declared inactive for the Jets game, along with rookie guard Solomon Kindley and running back Salvon Ahmed.

Kindley (foot) and Ahmed (shoulder) both were ruled out Friday because of their injuries.

RELATED: Running Game Short-Handed Against Jets

Along with Tagovailoa, Ahmed and Kindley, the Dolphins inactives for the Jets game are fullback Chandler Cox and defensive tackle Benito Jones.

Jones was elevated from the practice squad Tuesday as a COVID-19 replacement, but his presence became less necessary after Christian Wilkins was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

In some good news, wide receiver Jakeem Grant will be active after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury Friday.

Also active will be rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., who could be play in his fifth game for the Dolphins.

The Jets' list of five inactives includes three offensive linemen, including starting tackle George Fant and starting guard Alex Lewis.

The other Jets inactives are QB James Morgan, TE Travis Ross and OL Chuma Edoga.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, as expected, is active and will start for the Jets.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the Dolphins Will Defeat the Jets in Week 12, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their sixth victory in seven games when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday

Alain Poupart

The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of Week 12

The Miami Dolphins made a lot of headlines during the week heading into their rematch against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

Tua Downgraded to Doubtful

The Miami Dolphins likely will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they face the New York Jets on Sunday

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Running Game Will Be Short-Handed Against Jets

The Miami Dolphins will be down to three running backs for their game against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins will look to get back to their winning ways when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and we dig up some intel on Adam Gase's team

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Look to Break Nasty Streak

The Miami Dolphins have not had much success on the road against teams with losing records in recent years

Alain Poupart

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Jets Rematch

Breaking down the Dolphins-Jets matchup with TV info, series record and SI team publisher predictions

Alain Poupart

The Final Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Injury Report And What It Means

There are some key unknowns for the Miami Dolphins heading into their game against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Schedule Update Coming Soon

The Miami Dolphins should find out the status of their Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Alain Poupart

Wilkins Back With Same Energy, a New Outlook and New Hobbies

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will be back in the lineup against the New York Jets after missing two games

Alain Poupart