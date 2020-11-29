The Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Inactives and What It Means

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially is out for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, and an NFL Network report suggests it might not be the only game he'll be forced to miss with his thumb injury.

Tagovailoa was among the players the Dolphins declared inactive Sunday, shortly after NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reported that the rookie first-round pick still was experiencing pain and weakness in his left thumb.

Tagovailoa was injured in practice Wednesday, with fellow NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero indicating he jammed his thumb against a helmet.

The Dolphins' next game is against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium, following by a matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, also at Hard Rock Stadium.

With Tua out, rookie Reid Sinnett was elevated from the practice squad Saturday to serve as Fitzpatrick's backup.

Tagovailoa is one of three players who started against Denver last week who were declared inactive for the Jets game, along with rookie guard Solomon Kindley and running back Salvon Ahmed.

Kindley (foot) and Ahmed (shoulder) both were ruled out Friday because of their injuries.

RELATED: Running Game Short-Handed Against Jets

Along with Tagovailoa, Ahmed and Kindley, the Dolphins inactives for the Jets game are fullback Chandler Cox and defensive tackle Benito Jones.

Jones was elevated from the practice squad Tuesday as a COVID-19 replacement, but his presence became less necessary after Christian Wilkins was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

In some good news, wide receiver Jakeem Grant will be active after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury Friday.

Also active will be rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., who could be play in his fifth game for the Dolphins.

The Jets' list of five inactives includes three offensive linemen, including starting tackle George Fant and starting guard Alex Lewis.

The other Jets inactives are QB James Morgan, TE Travis Ross and OL Chuma Edoga.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, as expected, is active and will start for the Jets.