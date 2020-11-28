SI.com
Dolphins Running Game Will Be Short-Handed Against Jets

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins' depth at running back will be tested when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins did not activate starter Myles Gaskin off injured reserve Saturday after he returned to practice during the week. Gaskin will miss his fourth game against the Jets because of the knee injury he sustained in the 28-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1.

Gaskin's return to practice Wednesday put in motion a three-week window for the Dolphins to put him back on the active roster.

The Dolphins also will face the Jets without Gaskin's University of Washington teammate Salvon Ahmed, a rookie free agent who started the past two games.

That will leave the Dolphins to go into the Jets game with three true halfbacks — Patrick Laird, DeAndre Washington and Matt Breida.

Breida, who acquired in the offseason in a trade with the 49ers, has 39 carries on the season, though he's averaging only 3.4 yards per attempt. Laird and Washington, acquired at the trade deadline from the Kansas City, have three and two rushing attempts for the Dolphins in 2020, respectively.

The Dolphins also have fullback Chandler Cox, along with all-purpose players Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Dolphins, of course, also likely will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was downgraded to doubtful Saturday because of the thumb injury he sustained in practice.

