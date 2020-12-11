Dolphins-Chiefs Week 14 Fantasy Outlook

The Miami Dolphins face a tough matchup against the Kanas City Chiefs, and that's reflected by the fantasy projections for the game

The Miami Dolphins are entering the toughest stretch of their 2020 schedule and it begins with a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The toughness of the matchup is reflected by the projections of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano.

Here were the players who were highlighted in Fabiano's Week 14 Start 'Em/Sit 'Em columns along with his comments:

QUARTERBACKS

Sit 'Em

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Chiefs: "Tagovailoa has been mediocre at best since his 21-point performance in Week 3. In fact, he's failed to score even 15 fantasy points in two of his last three games and hasn't scored more than 16.1. in that time. Next up is a date with the Chiefs, who have held opposing quarterbacks to 232.3 passing yards and fewer than 17 fantasy points per game this season. Unless you're in a league that starts multiple quarterbacks, Tagovailoa is a fade."

RUNNING BACKS

Start 'Em

Myles Gaskin vs. Chiefs: "Gaskin returned to action last week and went right back to his featured role, toting the rock 23 times for 141 yards. He's firmly on the RB2 radar, and a matchup against the Chiefs makes him an attractive choice for the first week of the fantasy playoffs. Their defense has been kind to running backs, allowing an average of over 150 scrimmage yards per game to the position. In what could be a high-scoring affair, I'd start Gaskin."

Sit 'Em

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire at Dolphins: "Fantasy fans who started Edwards-Helaire last week might have been knocked out of the postseason, as he failed to play a single snap in a win over the Broncos. The talented rookie has also seen just a 17.6 percent touch share since the Chiefs added Le'Veon Bell (15.9%), and his 56.8 fantasy points rank just 26th at the position since Week 7. Miami has also surrendered the eighth-fewest fantasy points to visiting runners."

WIDE RECEIVERS

Sit of the Week

DeVante Parker vs. Chiefs: "Parker put up a stinker last week against the Bengals before being ejected, posting 7.5 fantasy points. He's a tough sell for me this week, as the Dolphins will host a Chiefs team that has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts. K.C. has also given up just 76.4 yards per game to the position, and receivers lined out wide haven't had much success. Parker has also been less productive with Tua Tagovailoa under center."

TEAM DEFENSES

More Starts: Chiefs D/ST at Dolphins

Sit of the Week

Dolphins D/ST vs. Chiefs: "The Dolphins D/ST has been a nice streaming option in recent weeks, and it's produced an attractive 14 fantasy points in each of its last two games. Unfortunately, that streak of good matchups is at an end with a home date against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs next. Defenses have averaged just 1.4 sacks and the fewest fantasy points against them."