Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 14 Start 'Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

David Montgomery vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Montgomery has had two huge games in a row, scoring a combined 52.4 fantasy points against the Packers and Lions. He's in line to make it three straight solid performances as the Bears face a vulnerable Houston run defense in Week 14. The Texans have surrendered 16 total touchdowns and an average of 31.1 points a game to enemy runners, and eight different backs have scored at least 17 points against them in 2020.

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em

Jonathan Taylor at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): It appears that Taylor has taken claim to the top spot in the Colts backfield, as he's led the team in both snaps and touches in each of his last two games. He'll be in the high-end RB2 mix this week as the Colts travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. Their defense has allowed 16 touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to backs. That includes a huge stat line from backup Ty Johnson in a Week 13 win over the Jets.

D'Andre Swift vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Swift has been out of action the last few weeks, but he'll be a virtual must-start if he returns to face the Packers. The rookie would face a great matchup, as Green Bay's defense has given up an average of nearly 29 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs. What's more, runners have scored more than 15 fantasy points against them nine times. That includes two games where backs scored more than 40 points.

Wayne Gallman vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Gallman has become a valuable asset for fantasy fans over the last month-plus. He's either rushed for 100-plus yards or scored a touchdown in each of his last six games. What's more, he's sixth in points among runners since Week 7. Gallman should remain in lineups this week too, as he'll face a Cardinals defense that just surrendered 35.5 fantasy points to Cam Akers and the collective Rams backfield one week ago.

Melvin Gordon at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gordon has been anything but a reliable fantasy option, scoring fewer than 13 fantasy points in five of his last seven games. Still, he's in the RB2 mix when the Broncos travel to Carolina to face the Panthers. Their defense has struggled against backs, allowing 12 touchdowns and the sixth-most points. So while Gordon continues to split the workload with Phillip Lindsay, the matchup here warrants a starting spot in fantasy lineups.

More Starts

Kenyan Drake at Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Myles Gaskin vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ronald Jones vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

Kenyan Drake at Giants (DraftKings: $5,500)

Melvin Gordon at Panthers (DraftKings: $5,200)

J.D. McKissic at 49ers (DraftKings: $4,900)

Week 14 Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Miles Sanders vs. Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Sanders is tough to bench, but he has failed to produce double-digit fantasy points in three straight contests. He's seen a 30 percent touch share during that time but has still averaged just 6.1 points. He'll be a flex starter at best this week, as Sanders faces a Saints defense that has allowed five touchdowns and the fewest points per game to backs. No back has put up more than 15 fantasy points against them since Week 4.

Sit 'Em

Clyde Edwards-Helaire at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fantasy fans who started Edwards-Helaire last week might have been knocked out of the postseason, as he failed to play a single snap in a win over the Broncos. The talented rookie has also seen just a 17.6 percent touch share since the Chiefs added Le'Veon Bell (15.9%), and his 56.8 fantasy points rank just 26th at the position since Week 7. Miami has also surrendered the eighth-fewest fantasy points to visiting runners.

David Johnson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Johnson returned to action last week and found the end zone, but he still scored just 10.4 fantasy points. He was also targeted just once in the passing game, as Duke Johnson played a bigger role as a receiver. That's not good for D.J., who also has a tough matchup against the Bears next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed just three touchdowns to backs at Soldier Field, so I'd use Johnson as a flex (at best) this weekend.

Damien Harris at Rams (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX): Harris continues to see the lion's share of the carries in New England's backfield, but he did lose 11 chances to Sony Michel in last week's blowout win over the Chargers. Harris also does nothing in the passing game, seeing just five targets all season. He's a fade for me against the Rams, who have allowed the eighth fewest fantasy points to running backs. Harris and James White are better left on the sidelines.

Giovani Bernard at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Bernard has fallen on hard times in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in four straight games. He's also seen no more than 14 touches in those games, despite the continued absence of starter Joe Mixon. Bernard does have a good matchup on paper next against the Cowboys, but he's still little more than a risk-reward flex starter when you consider the current (pitiful) state of the quarterback position in Cincinnati.

More Sits

Darrell Henderson vs. Patriots (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)

Zack Moss vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Devontae Booker vs. Colts (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Raheem Mostert vs. Football Team (DraftKings: $6,200)

Miles Sanders vs. Saints (DraftKings: $6,200)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire at Dolphins (DraftKings: $5,900)

