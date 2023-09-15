Dolphins Week 2 Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will look to follow up their wild victory in their season opener with a second victory on the road when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

The Dolphins have won four of the past five meetings with Bill Belichick's team, putting together a four-game winning streak before losing at Gillette Stadium last December after Teddy Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, threw a pick-six in the third quarter and was knocked out of the game after being injured on the interception return.

The Patriots began their 2023 season with a 25-20 loss against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

To get some answers on five major questions related to the Patriots, we turned to Mike D'Abate, Lead Reporter for Fan Nation sister site Patriots Country.

1. What did you take from the Patriots' performance against the Eagles on Sunday in terms of what it said about the quality of their team?

MD: While the concept of “moral victories” or “good losses” is relative to each individual, the New England Patriots should feel more encouraged than not by virtue of what they saw versus the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Holding the defending NFC champions to 251 total yards is impressive, and demonstrates both the prowess and the potential of this defense. Still, there are still some questions surrounding ball security, pass protection and run blocking along the offensive line that could threaten the progress of their offense if not addressed. Ultimately, the Pats showed a resolve in rallying from an early 16-point deficit to put themselves in position to win a tough matchup. That type of gritty performance will serve them well during future games in which they play the underdog role.

2. What would you anticipate Bill Belichick will come up with to try to slow down the Tua-Tyreek Hill connection?

MD: Hill is playing at a remarkably high level, and might just be the most difficult receiver in the NFL to cover at the moment However, since joining the Dolphins in 2022, Hill has compiled only 149 yards on 12 catches in two games against the Patriots. Though he found some success (94 yards) against the Pats zone defense in Week 1 last season, New England held Hill to only 55 yards in Week 17. While Tagovailoa and Hill thrived in gaining yards against New England's single-high looks in last year's season opener, the Pats adjusted to using split safeties in their second meeting to much greater success. Ultimately, the key element in marginally disrupting Hill's rhythm has been the presence of veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones, who is expected to draw primary duties again Sunday night. Because Mike McDaniel's scheme relies heavily on zone blocking, stretch runs, and play-action passes, Jones' speed and physicality will be crucial in any attempts to slow the veteran receiver. Jones’ sudden appearance on the injury report Thursday is worth monitoring. Even if he is able to play Sunday night, his being less than 100 percent will make the already difficult task of covering Hill nearly insurmountable. Should he be sidelined, the Pats may look to versatile defensive back Jalen Mills, or potentially rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez in man coverage.

3. How would you assess Mac Jones' performance against the Eagles, and what are your expectations for him this year?

MD: Mac Jones’s showing against the Eagles was certainly not perfect. However, it was clearly an improvement from his performance just a year earlier. On only the seventh play of his first series, Jones’ pass intended for receiver Kendrick Bourne bounced off his target’s fingertips into the waiting hands of Eagles cornerback Darius Slay for the pick-six. Still, Jones recovered nicely from a rough start to finish 35-of-54 for 316 yards, with three touchdowns and the aforementioned interception. He looked sharp in leading the Patriots on consecutive touchdowns with time winding down in the first half, completing 12 straight passes at one point. Still, he continues to struggle with converting third and fourth downs in crucial situations Though there is still work to be done, Jones displayed more comfort and confidence while running coordinator Bill O’Brien’s offense. Accordingly, he should be expected to guide this team with enough poise and accuracy to keep them competitive in what has become a tough AFC East.

4. How big of a role would you anticipate former Dolphins player Mike Gesicki and DeVante Parker (when he returns from his knee injury) having in the Patriots offense this season?

MD: Logistically, Mike Gesicki is a textbook fit in Bill O'Brien's offense, which typically creates space and mismatches for bigger pass-catchers. At 6-6, 247 pounds, he certainly meets the criteria. In fact, Gesicki’s ability to power his way into contested-catch situations will be particularly useful in the red zone — an area in which the Patriots were largely deficient in 2022’. Hunter Henry still appears to be Jones' top option at the position, due in part to his route running. But Gesicki will play a notable role this season. For Parker, he is expected to primarily play the "X" spot for the Pats. Like Gesicki, he is a viable red zone target at the receiver position. Not only did he earn 10 contested grabs (each leading to receptions of 20-plus yards) last season, he also averaged 11.5 yards per target. With Jones taking more control over the Pats offense at the line of scrimmage, Parker may be in line to realize his full potential in 2023.

5. Who's the one player on defense with whom the Dolphins should concern themselves, and why?

MD: The easy answer to this question, may be Jonathan Jones, especially if Mike McDaniel's motion concepts are successful in scheming Tyreek Hill open. However, the player to watch on defense is safety Kyle Dugger. He brings an excellent blend of speed, length, size to New England’s defensive backfield — both in big nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six defensive backs) defensive packages. At his best, he is able to cover a lot of ground and has the tools to match up with tight ends and backfield receivers in coverage. Dugger is also a good tackler, capable of making stops in key situations. If the Pats decide to utilize split safeties against Hill, Dugger is a likely candidate to take on these duties based on his ability to cover. If not, he will be the primary defender against Fins tight end Durham Smythe.

