Updating Waddle and Cam Smith Injury Status

In the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 19-3 loss in their preseason opener, head coach Mike McDaniel addressed an issue with more consequence for the team moving toward the start of the regular season: the status of Jaylen Waddle.

It's been two days since Waddle left a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons early, but this was the first time that McDaniel has addressed the media since then.

McDaniel confirmed the injury indeed was to Waddle's midsection, but then he provided the good news that it doesn't appear to be anything serious.

"He's doing good," McDaniel said. ""Sometimes you have guys that end up coming up with an injury in the middle of camp after having a tremendous offseason. That's kind of what Jaylen has had from OTAs, the onset. He's come to work and done some really good things. You never want to see anyone ever get injured.

"But (with that the quality of reps that he's had, I'm really not worried about his participation within the offense. We're fortunate that's not something that I know that will be a long-term deal. He's steadily rehabbing and working with the trainer's, which fires me up, "

CHOSEN ALSO OUT AGAINST ATLANTA

Waddle was among a handful of players kept out of the preseason opener against Atlanta because of injuries or recovery, and that list came to include fellow wide receiver Robbie Chosen after he was not included in an earlier announcement of players not expected to play.

McDaniel explained that Chosen also has been dealing with injury issues.

"He's been pressing through with some nagging issues and from a health perspective it didn't make any sense to push him out there," McDaniel said. "He was in warmups, he was trying to go, but between him and the trainer they decided that wasn't the best thing for the football team for him to play."

Second-year wide receiver Braylon Sanders also was kept out of the Atlanta game as he continues to recover from a leg injury, while Tyreek Hill was kept out because he didn't need to be out there for a preseason opener.

SMITH AND BERRIOS STATUS

The Dolphins lost yet another wide receiver in the game against Atlanta when Braxton Berrios was injured at the end of a punt return, though McDaniel wasn't asked about his condition after the game.

McDaniel was asked about rookie cornerback Cam Smith, who also left the game with an injury.

Smith left the field after an Atlanta drive was stopped inside the 10-yard line after went into the medical tent on the sideline before walking into the locker room accompanied by a trainer.

Smith was on the field for the end of the drive and, in fact, was involved in the final two plays when he dropped running back Carlos Washington Jr. for a loss on a third-down run, then dropped back and jumped in an attempt to deflect a fourth-down pass in the back of the end zone that ended up incomplete.

But after the third-down play, Smith was seen shaking his left arm.

McDaniel said Smith was dealing with a shoulder injury and that the Dolphins would know more about the severity of the injury Saturday.

Having Smith sidelined for any length of time would be a shame because of how well the rookie has been playing, which is to say well enough to have put himself in the competition for the starting boundary cornerback position opposite Xavien Howard during Jalen Ramsey's absence.