Jaylen Waddle Status Update

There is some good news and also potential bad news regarding the speedy wide receiver

The Miami Dolphins will have to try to defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday without speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and they very well might have to do the same against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

But if there's good news regarding Waddle is that he is expected to be back for the playoffs, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Waddle is dealing with a high ankle sprain he sustained during the playoff-clinching 22-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, and those kind of injuries can keep players out of the lineup for a month and even longer in worst-case scenarios.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said this week that Waddle's sprain was "not too severe," which would connect with Rapoport's reporting.

Waddle didn't practice all week and was ruled out Friday when the final injury report for the showdown at Baltimore was released.

The 2021 draft pick has played through injuries all season, but he had missed only one game before this week. That happened in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos in the home opener after Waddle had sustained a concussion the previous Sunday night in a victory against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, along with the first-round bye that would give Waddle another week to get fully healthy (or as close to it as possible), if they defeat Baltimore and Buffalo OR if they defeat Baltimore and have the Ravens and Cleveland Browns both lose in Week 18.

The Dolphins will open the playoffs on the weekend of Jan. 13-15 if they don't land the top seed, but the following weekend (Jan. 20-21) if they can get that No. 1 seed and the first-round bye.