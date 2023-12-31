Breaking Down the Week 17 Dolphins-Ravens Inactive Info

Safety Jevon Holland will be back for the secondary, but the Dolphins will be missing some key offensive players

The Miami Dolphins will be missing three key offensive starters for their Week 17 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, but they will have All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the lineup as well as safety Jevon Holland.

WR Jaylen Waddle, G Robert Hunt and RB Raheem Mostert are the three Dolphins players who will miss the game because of injuries, along with healthy scratches DE Emmanuel Ogbah and TE Tyler Kroft, with Skylar Thompson again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

Mostert is the only player listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week who will not be active. Waddle was ruled out Friday, while Hunt was listed as doubtful.

The decision to sit Ogbah comes after the Dolphins elevated veteran Melvin Ingram from the practice squad Saturday. Ogbah was inactive against the Jets last Sunday, but he was dealing with a hamstring injury that week. He was not on the injury report at all this week, so this is a coach's decision.

Like Mostert, Ramsey and Holland were listed as questionable on the final injury report after Ramsey showed up on it Friday with a knee issue.

As for Holland, he'll back in the lineup for the first time since he sustained injuries to both knees in the Black Friday victory against the New York Jets.

Jackson was active but didn't play against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, but he's expected to start at right tackle in this game, according to NFL Networks' Cameron Wolfe.

RAVENS INACTIVE REPORT

The Ravens' inactive list features three starters, including outstanding second-year safety Kyle Hamilton, who sustained a knee injury in Baltimore's Monday night victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Also inactive will be starting cornerback Brandon Stephens and starting guard Kevin Zeitler.

The other inactives are QB Malik Cunningham, CB Damarion Williams and G Sala Aumavae-Laula, with Josh Johnson serving as the emergency third quarterback.