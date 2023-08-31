Tyreek Hill Misses Second Consecutive Practice

Tackle Terron Armstead also was among those absent from practice Thursday

In the Miami Dolphins' last practice before they kick off Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season, All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill again missing for a second consecutive day because of an excused absence.

Hill was one of six Dolphins players on the active roster not spotted during the portion open to the media, though the other five are dealing with documented injuries.

While there's no established connection, it's worth noting that head coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday that "nothing had come across his desk" as to whether Hill would be facing any kind of discipline from the NFL as a result of the offseason incident where he was captured on video slapping the back of an employee at a South Florida before having to be restrained from going at somebody.

Hill never was arrested or charged as a result of the incident, though a financial settlement was reached between the Dolphins star and the victim.

Hill was spotted in the Dolphins locker room after practice, according to All Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly, but team media guidelines prevents reporters from talking to a player who didn't practice.

The Dolphins are off for the weekend until they return to work Monday.

ARMSTEAD, EICHENBERG STILL ABSENT

Along with Hill, those missing from practice Thursday were offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Liam Eichenberg, running back Salvon Ahmed, and defensive backs Justin Bethel and Campbell.

None of them practiced Wednesday, either.

McDaniel said before practice he expected Ahmed to work, but added that if it didn't happen on this day, Ahmed would be back Monday.

Bethel returned to the active roster Thursday when the team placed three players on injured reserve and re-signed three.

Armstead, who's dealing with a lower-leg injury, said on Good Morning Football on Wednesday that his goal remains to be ready for Week 1, the Dolphins' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Rookie tight end Julian Hill, meanwhile, was at practice but working on the side.

NEW PRACTICE SQUAD PLAYERS?

Along with those on the active roster and the eight practice squad players announced Wednesday, the Dolphins added three practice squad players whose signings hadn't yet officially been announced.

One of them was rookie offensive tackle James Tunstall, who spent training camp with the Dolphins this summer.

Darrynton Evans, a tailback the Tennessee Titans selected in the third round of the 2020 draft, and safety Joshua Kalu were the other two newcomers.

Evans has gained 120 yards on 30 carries he's had for the Titans and Bears the past three seasons. He's served as a kickoff returner in the first two years of his career.

Kalu spent training camp with the Washington Commanders, but didn't make the 53-man roster.

He's played in 44 NFL games with five starts for the Tennessee Titans since joining the league in 2018. Kalu has contributed 68 tackles and one interception in his 624 defensive snaps. He's played 711 special teams in his NFL career.

The Dolphins have five vacant practice squad spots available and are working to fill them.