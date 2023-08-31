Dolphins Make More Roster Moves

The Dolphins placed Jalen Ramsey and two other players on injured reserve

The much-anticipated follow-up moves by the Miami Dolphins have arrived, but there was one surprise.

The team announced Thursday afternoon they had placed three players on injured reserve and re-signed three players they released Tuesday when they got down to the 53-player roster limit.

The one surprise was running back Jeff Wilson Jr. being placed on injured reserve, along with cornerback Jalen Ramey and offensive lineman Robert Jones. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday that Wilson has been dealing with a midsection injury.

To replace them on the roster, the Dolphins officially re-signed cornerbacks Parry Nickerson and Justin Bethel, and tight end Tyler Kroft.

The moves with Nickerson and Kroft had been reported Wednesday, and the addition of Bethel certainly is eye-opening considering he's been spotted recently with a fairly sizable brace on his left knee, the result of an injury sustained in the second joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8.

Bethel is a core special teams player, and his return will help that part of the team.

With Wilson down for at least four games, the Dolphins will be relying on their quartet of running backs consisting of Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, rookie free agent Chris Brooks and rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane, though Achane currently is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The additions of Bethel and Nickerson give the Dolphins a total of 12 defensive backs, which is an unusually high number.

Then again, it's entirely possible that more roster moves are coming between now and the Sept. 10 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.