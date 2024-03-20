Former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard told "The OGs" podcast that he's willing to take less money to play for a Super Bowl contender

Xavien Howard openly admits he’s ring-chasing at this point in his NFL career.

After spending eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins, and participating in three playoff games (all losses), the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback wants his next team to be a title contender, and he’s even willing to take less money to ensure that’s the case.

“I’d rather take a pay cut to go to a team that’s going to go further in the playoffs,” Howard told “The OGs” Podcast when discussing his future as a free agent. “I’ve got my money and stuff like that. I’m to the point, how much money do you really need?

“My goal is always to win a Super Bowl. Don’t let the money get in the way of winning a Super Bowl. Some people get paid, and some people win a Super Bowl. Some people do both. You do both, you’re different. I want to be different, but I want to win a Super Bowl now. I've already (been) paid, but now (a Super Bowl is) what I’m looking forward to.”

Dolphins not in the mix

Even though General Manager Chris Grier previously claimed the door is open regarding Howard's return to Miami, Howard told WQAM's The Joe Rose show that's not happening.

However, Howard did tell The OGs podcast, which is hosted by former Miami Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, that he’s confident the Dolphins could win the Super Bowl with Tua Tagovailoa as quarterback.

"I feel like they can definitely win a (championship) with him," Howard said when asked specifically about Miami's starting quarterback.

The Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller to a two-year deal that could be worth $15 million ($7.5 million was guaranteed) to serve as Howard’s replacement.

Howard, who allowed a cumulative passer rating of 81.3 and one touchdown through the air last season, likely will find himself in a similar salary range because of his age (30) and injury history.

What teams are on Howard's list?

Based on Howard’s comments, it seems as if his focus is on joining one of the AFC’s upper-echelon teams, which happen to be the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, whose defense is coached by Lou Anarumo, his former defensive backs coach in Miami, and the Houston Texans, who happen to be in his hometown.

“I would love to do that. Especially back at home, the crib,” Howard said when specifically asked about playing for the Texans. “I have Houston Rockets and the Texans tatted on me.

“They have a hell of a quarterback,” Howard said, referring to C.J. Stroud, a 2023 Pro Bowl selection, and the the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. “Young guy.”

Howard could also view NFC teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and possibly the Philadelphia Eagles as a solid option for his next destination. However, he clarified he doesn't expect to make a decision until April.

Howard focusing on rehab

Howard, who has started 99 games and pulled down 29 interceptions, is viewed as one of the most accomplished free agents still looking for work, but he’s privately expressed the need to focus on rehabbing the foot injury that prematurely ended his season last December so he can be able to pass a physical, which is needed to finalize his next deal.

Tre’Davious White, who is rehabbing an Achilles injury, Adoree Jackson, Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson are viewed as the top cornerbacks who remain in free agency.

It’s possible that teams in need of cornerback help could wait till after the NFL draft to determine how they will address the position.