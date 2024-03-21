Receiver Room Developments: River Back, Beckham Visit

The Miami Dolphins pretty much ignored their wide receiver corps in their first flurry of free agency moves, but they're catching up.

On a busy Wednesday evening, River Cracraft indicated on Twitter that he had re-signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent and there also was a report indicating that former New York Giants first-round pick Odell Beckham Jr. soon would make a free agent visit.

Beckham is a free agent after spending the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens after he signed a one-year, $15 million contract. His planned visit was reported by NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Beckham had modest production for the AFC's No. 1 seed last season, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, six of which he started.

That represented his lowest yardage total in a season where Beckham played at least 10 games. He did, however, have a career-high 16.1-yard average per reception.

While Beckham would represent a big-name addition for the wide receiver corps, this isn't the same guy who was among the most electrifying players in the NFL after arriving as the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Beckham reached at least 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons and topped the 1,000-yard mark in five of his first six, but he hasn't reached that mark since 2019.

While Beckham made $15 million last season, it's difficult to envision the Dolphins paying him anywhere near that amount.

CRACRAFT COMES BACK

Cracraft became the second of the Dolphins' five free agent wide receivers this offseason to return, following Braxton Berrios.

It's a repeat from last offseason when Cracraft re-signed as a UFA.

Cracraft caught nine passes each of the past two seasons, though his 2023 season was interrupted by a shoulder injury he sustained during the 70-20 victory against the Denver Broncos.

Cracraft initially joined the Dolphins in 2022 when he came over from the 49ers to rejoin new head coach Mike McDaniel and bounced on and off the practice squad that season.

While Cracraft and Berrios likely will be on the 53-man roster in 2024, Beckham likely would have a better chance to grab that third receiver role behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle given his NFL credentials.

That's, of course, if his free agent visit produces a contract agreement.