Dolphins Friday Injury Update

The Miami Dolphins lost another starter for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders

The Miami Dolphins made an announcement Friday that involved bad news, but what they didn't announce could mean good things on the horizon.

The team announced that edge defender Shaq Lawson had been downgraded from questionable to out and would not accompany the team on the trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

Lawson has been on the injury report every week since the week of the San Francisco 49ers game in early October, though that's the only game he has missed. He played 30 snaps in the 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots last Sunday.

His absence could mean more playing time for somebody like Andrew Van Ginkel.

On the bright side Friday, the Dolphins did not elevate anybody from the practice squad for the game against the Raiders.

That could have meaning at tight end and Mike Gesicki's availability because the Dolphins have only two other players at the position on the active roster, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen.

Chris Myarick was elevated from the practice squad each of the previous two games.

At wide receiver, there's still mystery surrounding the status of both DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, each listed as questionable, because the Dolphins will have four wide receivers besides them after elevating Isaiah Ford from the practice squad Tuesday.

The others at the position are Lynn Bowden Jr., Mack Hollins and Malcolm Perry.