NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+
Search

Dolphins Friday Injury Update

The Miami Dolphins lost another starter for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders
Author:
Publish date:

The Miami Dolphins made an announcement Friday that involved bad news, but what they didn't announce could mean good things on the horizon.

The team announced that edge defender Shaq Lawson had been downgraded from questionable to out and would not accompany the team on the trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

Lawson has been on the injury report every week since the week of the San Francisco 49ers game in early October, though that's the only game he has missed. He played 30 snaps in the 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots last Sunday.

His absence could mean more playing time for somebody like Andrew Van Ginkel.

On the bright side Friday, the Dolphins did not elevate anybody from the practice squad for the game against the Raiders.

That could have meaning at tight end and Mike Gesicki's availability because the Dolphins have only two other players at the position on the active roster, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen.

Chris Myarick was elevated from the practice squad each of the previous two games.

At wide receiver, there's still mystery surrounding the status of both DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, each listed as questionable, because the Dolphins will have four wide receivers besides them after elevating Isaiah Ford from the practice squad Tuesday.

The others at the position are Lynn Bowden Jr., Mack Hollins and Malcolm Perry.

RELATED: Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Raiders Injury Update

Shaq Lawson
News

Dolphins Friday Injury Update

Lynn Bowden Jr.
News

Setting the Stage for the Week 16 Dolphins-Raiders Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa
News

Offensive Thoughts Before Raiders Game

Lynn Bowden Jr.
News

NFL Week 16 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Publisher Predictions

Solomon Kindley
News

Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Raiders Injury Report

Michael Deiter
News

Dolphins Notebook: Deiter's Development, New Fejedelem, IR Update, and More

Derek Carr
News

Defensive (and Special Teams) Thoughts Before Raiders Game

Derek Carr
News

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Raiders

Tua Tagovailoa
News

Dolphins-Raiders Week 16 Fantasy Outlook