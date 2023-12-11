Monday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tindall, Waddle, and More

Addressing several topics related to the team and the Monday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans

Part 3 of the pre-Tennessee game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Gerald Ortiz (@GeraldO33683464):

Would resting guys like Holland, Armstead, or other key starters put us in danger of losing the game against the Titans? I'd rather keep them healthy and upright for the last three games.

Hey Gerald, I would NEVER rest a player just to save them for a later game, but I would sit a player who’s got a greater-than-normal of aggravating an existing injury. And that would apply particularly in a game against an inferior opponent, which Tennessee with its 4-8 record certainly is.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

What kinds of things should the Dolphins be asking for from Santa this holiday season?

Hey Ed, it’s the same thing every team should ask every Christmas: good health.

From Brian Knipp (@knipp_brian):

Do you think McDaniel will try to make Tua the hero of the game, to finally exorcise the spirit of Flores for the players who were here when Flores was in charge?

Hey Brian, McDaniel took care of that problem from the time he was hired as Dolphins head coach, starting with the now-famous video of him talking to Tua from the plane flying him to South Florida. McDaniel has rained positivity on Tua and Dolphins players from day one, so that issue of players not believing in themselves because of the coaches has long been in the rearview mirror.

From Paul Roche (@paulrock18):

I’m curious about Cam Smith and especially Channing Tindall. With Baker’s injury, do you see Channing getting more reps?

Hey Paul, I think you could see Tindall getting more reps only if there’s an injury to either David Long Jr. or Duke Riley and only until newcomer Calvin Munson gets up to speed on the defensive scheme because I think Vic Fangio will eventually trust the veteran more than Tindall.

From Flipper13 (@Flipper13):

Last game, McDaniel pulled some starters on the O-line once the game was kinda out of hand as they have been coming off of injuries. Do you think that will be an ongoing trend?

Hey Flipper, as long as the players are less than 100 percent, I do expect it to continue when the game is in hand, and I absolutely think it should continue.

From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):

What do you see as our team’s weakness? How do we overcome that down the stretch? Thank you for all your hard work it’s much appreciated.

Thanks Mark. I’m not sure I see a glaring weakness on this team at this time, though they hit their peak at a time when the schedule became favorable. So the only thing I’ll say, and I know it’s going to upset some fans, is that we need to see a big performance against an elite team.

From Jayco (@ljc7975):

If Tua remains healthy the remainder of the season, does the team extend him this offseason?

Hey Jayco, if that happens and he closes out the season with some strong work, I absolutely do think we’ll be looking at a long-term extension and you can rest assured his representation will be pushing for one instead of having him play on the fifth-year option with no guarantees beyond that.

From Bag of Donuts (@BagofDonuts1):

Did you see Waddle hug Mike during the game on the sidelines? That would never have happened during the Shula era. And I loved and love both Shula and McDaniel Will the Dolphins contain King Henry? Will the Dolphin D score another defensive TD? Will the Dolphin O run the ball earlier in the game?

Hey BOD, too much predictions you’re asking. If I knew the answer to those questions, I’d be betting on them big. Having said that, I do think they’ll contain Henry, three straight weeks with a defensive TD is too much to ask, and the Tennessee defense is weaker against the pass, so no. I will not be held responsible for any of those. As for the hug, while we’re talking about two different personalities, we’re also talking about two different time periods. Did you ever see ANY coach hugging a player on the sideline in the 1970s?

From Henry Audette (@HenryAudette):

When do you think we start using Chase Claypool, especially in the red zone? Thx!!

Hey Henry, wouldn’t hold my breath on that one. Besides, the Dolphins lead the NFL in red zone efficiency, so why change anything they’ve done there?

From Eugenio Tallone (@Ertallone):

Hi Alain, although I generally don't think the same as you, I find it very interesting to read your opinions. You said that Hill (so far) is Miami MVP. If you were the HC of any Dolphins rival, you would prefer not to play against Hill instead of Tua? Why? Thank you very much.

Hey Eugenio, appreciate (I think) your first comment. As for your question, I would prefer not having to face Hill and I’m going to suggest that same answer probably would be unanimous among the 31 other defensive coordinators in the NFL. While Tua is playing at an MVP level and presents a set of challenges with his quick release and accuracy, Hill presents a set of challenges unlike anything we’ve seen in a long, long time and he’s the biggest difference-maker in the league right now.

From Kevin Higgins (@wiggy1313):

What do you see is responsible for Waddle’s drops?

Hey Kevin, I think those usually are a matter of concentration, though Waddle also is a body catcher, which tends to lead to more drops than those who go get the ball with their hands.

From Gilbert Martinez (@Gilbert0669204):

How are the Titans run defense and secondary. You always do an awesome job answering questions. Can you give a shout out to Omar for me!! You both make a great team!

Hey Gilbert, thanks for the compliment. Tennessee is much better at stopping the run than defending the pass, though they’ll be without their stud defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in this game. And, hey Omar, Gilbert says hi!

From okim08 (@blinky0804):

Intel on Calvin Munson?

Veteran with a good bit of special teams experience. Can help out on defense in a pinch.