Skip to main content

    Harbaugh on Weaver: 'An absolute star'

    Baltimore Ravens had high praise for his former assistant

    In this story:

    Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins

    INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Dolphins were one of the team that looked to the Baltimore Ravens to fill a high-profile coaching vacancy this offseason, and coach John Harbaugh says Miami got a good one with Anthony Weaver.

    Weaver was hired as defensive coordinator to replace the departed Vic Fangio, becoming one of three Baltimore defensive assistants from 2023 who were hired as a head coach or defensive coordinator this season.

    The other two were former Baltimore DC Mike Mcdonald becoming head coach in Seattle and the other was Denard Wilson becoming DC with the Tennessee Titans.

    Weaver was Harbaugh's assistant head coach/defensive line last season.

    And Harbaugh absolutely raved about him when he spoke about the scouting combine Tuesday.

    "Anthony is just an absolute star," Harbaugh said. "You see him, I mean, he lights up a room. He fills up room too. Fills up a room and lights up a room, right? And then the way you reacts, treats people, the way he responds to problems, the way he coaches the guys, the way he presents, his understanding of defense generally is really good. I mean, high level but also his leadership ability, the way he manages players, he coaches and works with the people. I just think he's a great leader and he'll do a great job, whatever he does."
    © 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.