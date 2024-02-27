INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Dolphins were one of the team that looked to the Baltimore Ravens to fill a high-profile coaching vacancy this offseason, and coach John Harbaugh says Miami got a good one with Anthony Weaver.

Weaver was hired as defensive coordinator to replace the departed Vic Fangio, becoming one of three Baltimore defensive assistants from 2023 who were hired as a head coach or defensive coordinator this season.

The other two were former Baltimore DC Mike Mcdonald becoming head coach in Seattle and the other was Denard Wilson becoming DC with the Tennessee Titans.

Weaver was Harbaugh's assistant head coach/defensive line last season.

And Harbaugh absolutely raved about him when he spoke about the scouting combine Tuesday.

"Anthony is just an absolute star," Harbaugh said. "You see him, I mean, he lights up a room. He fills up room too. Fills up a room and lights up a room, right? And then the way you reacts, treats people, the way he responds to problems, the way he coaches the guys, the way he presents, his understanding of defense generally is really good. I mean, high level but also his leadership ability, the way he manages players, he coaches and works with the people. I just think he's a great leader and he'll do a great job, whatever he does."